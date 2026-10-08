ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Launches Claude Haiku 5.5, Its Fastest Model, At 75% Lower Cost

Hyderabad: Anthropic has launched its newest and fastest Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Claude Haiku 5.5, on Thursday, October 8, 2026. It is made for developers who handle a very large amount of work and need to keep costs low. The AI company says it runs about 75 per cent cheaper than the older Claude Haiku 4.5.

It is also the first Haiku model with an "effort" setting. Users can change it to suit their needs.

What is it built for?

Anthropic says the model suits repetitive tasks, where the same job is done again and again. Examples include summarising long text, sorting items into groups, asking questions of a database and shortening context. It can also be used for apps that run in a browser and for coding sub-agent work.

The company says Haiku 5.5 is meant for jobs where speed and low cost matter most, and where the full power of a bigger model is not needed. It can run alongside Claude Opus 5.5 and Sonnet 5.5 as a coding sub-agent. It is also described as a good fit for fast work such as live customer support and browser use.

Pricing

The price of the new model is lower than Anthropic's other models, especially for prompts of up to 100,000 tokens. Prices are as follows:

Input - 10 cents (about Rs 9.87) per million tokens

- 10 cents (about Rs 9.87) per million tokens Output - 50 cents (about Rs 48.38) per million tokens

- 50 cents (about Rs 48.38) per million tokens Cache read - 1 cent per million tokens

- 1 cent per million tokens Cache write - 12.5 cents per million tokens

Anthropic says that 90 per cent of requests to the older Haiku models were within the size. For longer prompts, the price goes up. Input rises to 50 cents, output to $2.50, cache read to 5 cents, and cache write to 62.5 cents per million tokens.