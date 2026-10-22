ETV Bharat / technology

Claude Duet: Anthropic Announces Personal AI Agent To Compete With Meta's Muse & OpenAI's Dots

Claude Duet is a proactive personal AI agent by Anthropic ( ETV Bharat via Anthropic )

Hyderabad: Anthropic has announced Claude Duet, a personal AI agent in direct competition with Meta's Muse, xAI's Grok Bot, and OpenAI's Dots. Designed for professionals and small businesses, Claude Duet can send users daily briefs and carry out a range of tasks, such as scheduling meetings, creating financial forecasts, and building dashboards.

Users can message Claude Duet like they would message a person and tell it what they need, by typing or speaking. Powered by Claude Opus 5.5, the agent is proactive and can also keep tabs on connected apps like calendars and emails. Since it runs on its own cloud-based computer, Claude Duet continues to work even when the app is closed.

"We designed Claude Duet to be a partner you can trust. Professionals of all kinds have to juggle many decisions a day, and we think they’ll find Claude Duet most useful. It helps you prioritise where to spend your time and energy, and to leave room for the ambitious projects that felt impossible or daunting before," Anthropic said. "It works in the apps you’ve connected, lets you know when something needs you, and is designed to ask before it sends a message, makes a payment, signs a document, or deletes anything." Commenting on the proactive nature of Claude Duet, Anthropic said that it reaches out to the user with things that need their attention. While it can take action on the user's behalf, it also has the judgment to decide when to check with the user first. Claude Duet Features Feature How Claude Duet Works Claude Account Integration Uses the user's existing Claude account, including configured memory, skills and connectors. Cloud-Based Operation Runs on its own cloud computer and can continue working after the app is closed. Messaging And Channels Accepts text and voice messages. Maintains a main conversation thread and supports separate channels for different topics, all sharing the same memory. Daily Briefings Reviews email and calendar each morning, prioritises tasks and can draft replies for review. Sends progress updates and follows up on inactive threads throughout the day. Handling Larger Tasks Determines which apps to use and how much effort a task requires. Produces editable files, such as research briefs, financial models, slide decks and dashboards. Completed Work Makes finished outputs available in the Make tab. Plugin Support Supports plugins, including a small business plugin, and can suggest relevant plugins based on the user's work. Web Browser Access Uses its own cloud browser to interact with websites that do not have a connector. Claude Duet Availability Anthropic's AI agent is currently rolling out as a research preview to Pro and Max subscribers in the US, with access rolling out via a waitlist. It is available to use via standalone apps for iOS and Android, as well as on the web.