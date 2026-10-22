Claude Duet: Anthropic Announces Personal AI Agent To Compete With Meta's Muse & OpenAI's Dots
Anthropic's Claude Duet is currently under research preview and available to access via a waitlist for Pro and Max subscribers in the US.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic has announced Claude Duet, a personal AI agent in direct competition with Meta's Muse, xAI's Grok Bot, and OpenAI's Dots. Designed for professionals and small businesses, Claude Duet can send users daily briefs and carry out a range of tasks, such as scheduling meetings, creating financial forecasts, and building dashboards.
Users can message Claude Duet like they would message a person and tell it what they need, by typing or speaking. Powered by Claude Opus 5.5, the agent is proactive and can also keep tabs on connected apps like calendars and emails. Since it runs on its own cloud-based computer, Claude Duet continues to work even when the app is closed.
"We designed Claude Duet to be a partner you can trust. Professionals of all kinds have to juggle many decisions a day, and we think they’ll find Claude Duet most useful. It helps you prioritise where to spend your time and energy, and to leave room for the ambitious projects that felt impossible or daunting before," Anthropic said. "It works in the apps you’ve connected, lets you know when something needs you, and is designed to ask before it sends a message, makes a payment, signs a document, or deletes anything."
Commenting on the proactive nature of Claude Duet, Anthropic said that it reaches out to the user with things that need their attention. While it can take action on the user's behalf, it also has the judgment to decide when to check with the user first.
Claude Duet Features
|Feature
|How Claude Duet Works
|Claude Account Integration
|Uses the user's existing Claude account, including configured memory, skills and connectors.
|Cloud-Based Operation
|Runs on its own cloud computer and can continue working after the app is closed.
|Messaging And Channels
|Accepts text and voice messages. Maintains a main conversation thread and supports separate channels for different topics, all sharing the same memory.
|Daily Briefings
|Reviews email and calendar each morning, prioritises tasks and can draft replies for review. Sends progress updates and follows up on inactive threads throughout the day.
|Handling Larger Tasks
|Determines which apps to use and how much effort a task requires. Produces editable files, such as research briefs, financial models, slide decks and dashboards.
|Completed Work
|Makes finished outputs available in the Make tab.
|Plugin Support
|Supports plugins, including a small business plugin, and can suggest relevant plugins based on the user's work.
|Web Browser Access
|Uses its own cloud browser to interact with websites that do not have a connector.
Claude Duet Availability
Anthropic's AI agent is currently rolling out as a research preview to Pro and Max subscribers in the US, with access rolling out via a waitlist. It is available to use via standalone apps for iOS and Android, as well as on the web.
While the feature is included at no additional cost, the AI agent tasks will count towards the existing plan usage limit. Considering the agent performs work in the background, Anthropic notes that it could cause users to reach their plan limits "sooner than with chat alone".
Claude Duet: Safety, Security, and Privacy
Anthropic said that it will soon share information about safety in Claude Duet, but assured users that it follows the company's "framework for trustworthy agents" and comes with a new dedicated classifier and safety system prompt that checks each message and guards against leaks of sensitive information.
"This new classifier and prompt are designed to reject requests to share the strictest tier of information, including credit card numbers and government identification," Anthropic said.
The company added that Claude Duet never directly sees the user's passwords and lets through sensitive information like health or personal finances only when the user explicitly instructs Claude Duet to send.
It is also said to have defences built against hidden instructions and prompt injections. "We’re continuing to develop and strengthen these protections, and will share more details about how Claude Duet is designed for safety in the coming days," Anthropic said.