ETV Bharat / technology

Claude AI Outage: Users Report Widespread Access Issues Across Chatbot And API

Hyderabad: Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude, experienced a significant service disruption on June 2, 2026, with hundreds of users worldwide reporting problems accessing the chatbot interface and API services, starting from 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This outage has been confirmed on the company’s status website.

According to Downdetector, an outage-tracking website, a sharp spike was recorded in user reports during the period, with complaints ranging from the chatbot interface being unavailable or slow to respond to full API failures affecting developers reliant on Claude-powered applications. The disruption appeared to impact users across multiple regions, highlighting the growing dependence of AI platforms for everyday tasks, content creation, software development, and business operations.

Screenshot of user's reporting Claude AI's outage (Image Credit: Downdetector)

Users Flag Errors Across Multiple Services

Social media platforms saw a flood of reports from users unable to load conversations, receiving error messages, or finding the service entirely unresponsive. Developers were particularly affected, raising concerns about downstream disruptions to third-party applications built on Anthropic's AI models. Both individual users and enterprise clients appeared to be impacted.