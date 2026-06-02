Claude AI Outage: Users Report Widespread Access Issues Across Chatbot And API
Hundreds of users worldwide reported problems accessing Anthropic's Claude AI chatbot and API, as the company confirmed a service disruption affecting multiple platform services.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude, experienced a significant service disruption on June 2, 2026, with hundreds of users worldwide reporting problems accessing the chatbot interface and API services, starting from 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). This outage has been confirmed on the company’s status website.
According to Downdetector, an outage-tracking website, a sharp spike was recorded in user reports during the period, with complaints ranging from the chatbot interface being unavailable or slow to respond to full API failures affecting developers reliant on Claude-powered applications. The disruption appeared to impact users across multiple regions, highlighting the growing dependence of AI platforms for everyday tasks, content creation, software development, and business operations.
Users Flag Errors Across Multiple Services
Social media platforms saw a flood of reports from users unable to load conversations, receiving error messages, or finding the service entirely unresponsive. Developers were particularly affected, raising concerns about downstream disruptions to third-party applications built on Anthropic's AI models. Both individual users and enterprise clients appeared to be impacted.
is claude down?— vibeman (@vibeman_0) June 2, 2026
both web and mobile been stuck like this for over 10mins pic.twitter.com/k9AnvNNMb3
Anthropic acknowledged the issue via its official status page, confirming that its engineering teams were investigating elevated error rates and service interruptions affecting Claude and related services. The company stated that work was underway to identify the root cause and restore normal operations as swiftly as possible. No specific timeline for full restoration was provided at the time of writing.
Claude went down at 2:30 PM IST. I was mid-session on Desktop — context blew past 200k and just kept going. Hit 275.8k. Bar said 100%. Still typing, still getting responses.— Guna Sekhar Venkata Chennaiah Chakka (@codevlogger) June 2, 2026
Outage hits and the guardrails nap too.
Wild Tuesday. 😅@claudeai @ClaudeDevs @bcherny pic.twitter.com/UjLqmlKE24
A Growing Problem For AI Platforms
While the exact cause of the outage was not immediately disclosed, such incidents have become more frequent as demand for generative AI services continues to rise sharply. Major AI platforms, including those operated by Anthropic's competitors, have faced similar disruptions as infrastructure struggles to keep pace with rapidly expanding user bases.
The outage highlights a broader challenge facing the AI industry: as businesses and individuals increasingly integrate AI tools into critical workflows, even brief outages can carry significant consequences. For developers building on top of Anthropic's API, unplanned downtime can cascade into service failures for their own users and customers.
Users experiencing difficulties are advised to monitor Anthropic's official status page for the latest updates as the company works to resolve the issue.