Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Stripped Of Indie Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year and Debut Game Categories
Blue Prince and Sorry We're Closed were awarded the Game of the Year and Debut Game titles in the Indie Game Awards 2025.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been stripped of the Game of the Year and Best Debut Game awards, which it won at the Indie Game Awards (IGA) 2025, held on December 18. These awards were removed after the event organisers discovered that the game had utilised generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) in its development process. IGA has a strict rule that disallows any game using gen AI.
Notably, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 earlier dominated The Game Awards 2025, where it won the Game of the Year title along with eight other honours.
Why was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stripped of its IGA Wins?
The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year and Debut Game categories at the Indie Game Awards 2025. However, around the time the game was honoured, an old interview with Sandfall Interactive resurfaced, revealing that the studio had confirmed the use of gen AI in the game's development.
IGA has a strict awards eligibility policy that prohibits the use of gen AI in game development. Under the Game Eligibility section of IGA’s FAQ, it is highlighted that “Games developed using gen AI are strictly ineligible for nomination”.
When Six One Indie, the collective that organises Indie Game Awards, was informed about Sandfall Interactive's comment on AI use, the group disqualified Expedition 33 and stripped it of the two awards it had won at the event. IGA’s organisers explained that they disqualify those games that use gen AI during the nomination process and the ceremony itself. When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was submitted, a representative from Sandfall Interactive stated that the game does not use gen AI in its development.
“In light of a resurfaced interview with Sandfall Interactive confirming the use of gen AI art in production being brought to our attention on the day of the Indie Game Awards 2025 premiere, this does disqualify Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from its nomination,” the organisers mentioned. “While the assets in question were patched out, and it is a wonderful game, it does go against the regulations we have in place. As a result, the IGAs nomination committee has agreed to officially retract both the Debut Game and Game of the Year awards.”
Following this decision, 'Blue Prince' was awarded the Game of the Year and 'Sorry We're Closed' was awarded the Debut Game title.
Sandfall Interactive Issues Clarification on AI Use
Sandfall Interactive did not comment directly on the retraction of the awards, but issued a clarification on AI use in the original El País interview. The article states that Sandfall Interactive wishes to provide the following clarifications:
The studio states that it was in contact with El País on April 25 - three months prior to this publication. During these exchanges, Sandfall Interactive indicated that it had used a limited number of pre-existing assets, notably 3D assets sourced from the Unreal Engine Marketplace. None of these assets were created using artificial intelligence.
Sandfall Interactive further clarifies that there are no generative AI-created assets in the game. When the first Al tools became available in 2022, some members of the team briefly experimented with them to generate temporary placeholder textures. Upon release, instances of a placeholder texture were removed within 5 days to be replaced with the correct textures that had always been intended for release, but were missed during the Quality Assurance process.
List of Indie Game Awards 2025 Winners
Here are the nominations and winners of each category announced by IGA 2025.
Achievement in Accessibility
- Peak - Winner 👑
- Abiotic Factor
- Barista
- Calm the Storm
- Spray Paint Simulator
- Squeakross: Home Squeak Home
African Indie Game Award
- Stick It To The Stickman - Winner 👑
- Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk!
- Finding FAther
- Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine
- IKEELYA
- Metavoidal
ANZ Indie Game Award
- The Drifter - Winner 👑
- Abiotic Factor
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Mars First Logistics
- PROXIMATE
- Tempopo
Bite-Sized Game
- Time Flies - Winner 👑
- CARIMARA – Beneath the Forlorn Limbs
- FlyKnight
- Many Nights a Whisper
- The Dark Queen of Mortholme
- this game will end in 205 clicks.
Black Voices in Gaming Award
- Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi - Winner 👑
- Advent Neon
- Sorry We're Closed
- Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To
- Sunken Stones
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical
Community Management
- Peak - Winner 👑
- Consume Me
- Date Everything!
- IKEELYA
- Soulstone Survivors
- Strange Scaffold
Debut Game
- Sorry We're Closed - Winner 👑
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Discounty
- Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson
- ILA: A Frosty Glide
- Tyrant's Realm
Emotional Impact
- and Roger - Winner 👑
- Afterlove EP
- Don't Get Your Hopes Up
- Henry Halfhead
- Wanderstop
- Wednesdays
Gameplay Design
- Ball x Pit - Winner 👑
- Absolum
- Dawnfolk
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Keep Driving
- Look Outside
- Öoo
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
- The King is Watching
Innovation
- Blue Prince - Winner 👑
- FREERIDE
- Gas Station Story
- PBJ The Musical
- Ruffy and the Riverside
- Taria & Como
Latin American Indie Game Award
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Winner 👑
- Adventure of Samsara
- despelote
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo
- Taria & Como
- Tormented Souls 2
Music
- Rift of the NecroDancer - Winner 👑
- Everhood 2
- Herdling
- SONOKUNI
- Sword of the Sea
- Wheel World
Narrative
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector - Winner 👑
- Consume Me
- Promise Mascot Agency
- The Drifter
- The Roottrees are Dead
- The Séance of Blake Manor
Solo Development
- Tall Trails - Winner 👑
- Lushfoil Photography Sim
- Megabonk
- NAIAD
- Spilled!
- Vile: Exhumed
Southeast Asian Indie Game Award
- Artis Impact - Winner 👑
- Afterlove EP
- Glyphica: Typing Survival
- SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure
- Urban Jungle
- Whisper Mountain Outbreak
Visual Design
- 30 Birds - Winner 👑
- Artis Impact
- Cat Detective Albert Wilde
- Eclipsium
- Mashina
- Slime Rancher 2
Women-Led Indie Game Award
- Urban Myth Dissolution Center - Winner 👑
- Cabernet
- Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping
- Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim
- Spilled!
- White Knuckle
Game of the Year
- Blue Prince - Winner 👑
- Absolum
- and Roger
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Keep Driving
- Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo
Community Picks
- Best Action Game: Hades II
- Best Adventure Game: Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Best Horror Game: R.E.P.O.
- Best Interactive Fiction: Date Everything!
- Best Multiplayer Game: Peak
- Best Puzzle Game: Blue Prince
- Best Role Playing Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Simulation Game: Schedule 1
- Best Strategy Game: The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
- Best Survival Game: Abiotic Factor
- Community Game of the Year: Hollow Knight: Silksong
Signature Awards
Indie Vanguard Class of 2025
- Chantey (Developer: Gortyn Code)
- Neon Knives (Developer: Cookiecrayon)
- Seasonala Cemetry (Developers: Gabby DaRienzo, Kait Tremblay, Jen Costa, Nina Wong, halina heron, Mobeen Fiktree, Jacqueline de Leon)
- HYPERBEAT (Developers: Alice Bottino, Chancellor Wallin)
- Wildwood Down (Developers: Crashable Studios)
The Mohammad Fahmi Storyteller Award
- Maddy Thorson of Extremely OK Games, Ltd (Associated Game: Celeste, TowerFall Ascension)
Industry Impact
- Game Devs of Color, represented by Catt Small, Brian S. Chung, and Joshy Boykin