Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Stripped Of Indie Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year and Debut Game Categories

Hyderabad: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been stripped of the Game of the Year and Best Debut Game awards, which it won at the Indie Game Awards (IGA) 2025, held on December 18. These awards were removed after the event organisers discovered that the game had utilised generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) in its development process. IGA has a strict rule that disallows any game using gen AI.

Notably, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 earlier dominated The Game Awards 2025, where it won the Game of the Year title along with eight other honours.

Why was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 stripped of its IGA Wins?

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the Game of the Year and Debut Game categories at the Indie Game Awards 2025. However, around the time the game was honoured, an old interview with Sandfall Interactive resurfaced, revealing that the studio had confirmed the use of gen AI in the game's development.

IGA has a strict awards eligibility policy that prohibits the use of gen AI in game development. Under the Game Eligibility section of IGA’s FAQ, it is highlighted that “Games developed using gen AI are strictly ineligible for nomination”.

When Six One Indie, the collective that organises Indie Game Awards, was informed about Sandfall Interactive's comment on AI use, the group disqualified Expedition 33 and stripped it of the two awards it had won at the event. IGA’s organisers explained that they disqualify those games that use gen AI during the nomination process and the ceremony itself. When Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was submitted, a representative from Sandfall Interactive stated that the game does not use gen AI in its development.

“In light of a resurfaced interview with Sandfall Interactive confirming the use of gen AI art in production being brought to our attention on the day of the Indie Game Awards 2025 premiere, this does disqualify Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from its nomination,” the organisers mentioned. “While the assets in question were patched out, and it is a wonderful game, it does go against the regulations we have in place. As a result, the IGAs nomination committee has agreed to officially retract both the Debut Game and Game of the Year awards.”

Following this decision, 'Blue Prince' was awarded the Game of the Year and 'Sorry We're Closed' was awarded the Debut Game title.

Sandfall Interactive Issues Clarification on AI Use

Sandfall Interactive did not comment directly on the retraction of the awards, but issued a clarification on AI use in the original El País interview. The article states that Sandfall Interactive wishes to provide the following clarifications:

The studio states that it was in contact with El País on April 25 - three months prior to this publication. During these exchanges, Sandfall Interactive indicated that it had used a limited number of pre-existing assets, notably 3D assets sourced from the Unreal Engine Marketplace. None of these assets were created using artificial intelligence.

Sandfall Interactive further clarifies that there are no generative AI-created assets in the game. When the first Al tools became available in 2022, some members of the team briefly experimented with them to generate temporary placeholder textures. Upon release, instances of a placeholder texture were removed within 5 days to be replaced with the correct textures that had always been intended for release, but were missed during the Quality Assurance process.

List of Indie Game Awards 2025 Winners

Here are the nominations and winners of each category announced by IGA 2025.

