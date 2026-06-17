ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen eC3X Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen has launched the eC3X electric vehicle (EV) in India. It comes with Citroen's updated, feature-packed 'X' lineup that offers premium upgrades over the standard eC3, which was introduced in February 2023. The new EV starts from Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme and a battery EMI of Rs 2.26 per km, while the outright cost of the eC3X starts from Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle are open.

Citroen eC3X: Design

The Citroen eC3X resembles the similar to the eC3 in terms of design. It features a front fascia, including LED DRLs, fog lamps, and the signature grille. The EV rides on 15-inch alloy wheels with protective cladding on the body.

The EV also sports front and rear skid plates, front fog lamps, a distinctive 'X' badging, and electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs. In terms of dimensions, the eC3X measures 3,981mm in length, 1,733mm in width, and 1,586mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,540mm. It has a ground clearance of 170mm, which allows the EV to easily navigate through rough roads and potholes.

Exterior colours of the eC3X include Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, Garnet Red, and Deep Forest Green.

Citroen eC3X: Interior and features