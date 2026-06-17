Citroen eC3X Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Citroen eC3X retains the same design and interior layout as its previous model. It comes in six exterior colours.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen has launched the eC3X electric vehicle (EV) in India. It comes with Citroen's updated, feature-packed 'X' lineup that offers premium upgrades over the standard eC3, which was introduced in February 2023. The new EV starts from Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme and a battery EMI of Rs 2.26 per km, while the outright cost of the eC3X starts from Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle are open.
Citroen eC3X: Design
The Citroen eC3X resembles the similar to the eC3 in terms of design. It features a front fascia, including LED DRLs, fog lamps, and the signature grille. The EV rides on 15-inch alloy wheels with protective cladding on the body.
The EV also sports front and rear skid plates, front fog lamps, a distinctive 'X' badging, and electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs. In terms of dimensions, the eC3X measures 3,981mm in length, 1,733mm in width, and 1,586mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,540mm. It has a ground clearance of 170mm, which allows the EV to easily navigate through rough roads and potholes.
Exterior colours of the eC3X include Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, Garnet Red, and Deep Forest Green.
Citroen eC3X: Interior and features
The cabin of the eC3X retains its similar layout as the previous model. The dashboard features an electric blue theme and Tone Lama leatherette for seat upholstery. It includes convenience features such as a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrochromic IRVM, a wireless smartphone charger, a premium JBL audio system, Connected Car 2.0 with over 40 remote access features, and more.
Citroen eC3X: Safety features
The Citroen eC3X includes six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), ISOFIX child seat mounts, high-speed alert system, and more. It also comes with Predictive Safety Suite, featuring Lane Departure Warning, Front Vehicle Distance Alert, Pedestrian and Non-Motorised Vehicle Warning.
Citroen eC3X: Battery pack and specifications
The specifications of the Citroen eC3X remain unchanged. It features a single electric motor at the front, which is powered by a 29.2kWh LFP battery pack. It generates a peak power output of 56 bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. The automaker claims that the EV has a range of up to 320 km on a single charge.