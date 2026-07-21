ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen Launches Basalt X Comfort Edition In India Starting At Rs 8.75 Lakh

Hyderabad: Citroen has expanded the lineup of BasaltX, and launched the Comfort Edition in India. This special edition starts from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), and offers premium cabin upgrades, convenience features and personalisation to the coupe-SUV.

It is worth noting that the BasaltX is the second car from the brand to come in Comfort Edition, following the launch of this special edition to Aircross last month, receiving similar enhancements. With the launch of BasaltX Comfort Edition, Citroen continues to expand its comfort-focused line-up across its Indian model range, and strengthen its presence in the competitive coupe SUV market.

Citroen BasaltX Comfort Edition: What's new?

While the exterior design remains largely unchanged from the standard Basalt, Citroen has concentrated its updates on the cabin. Premium Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats now come as standard across all Comfort Edition variants, giving the interior a richer, more upmarket feel in line with the brand's broader positioning strategy for the Basalt.

Alongside the standard leatherette upholstery, Citroen is offering customers Comfort AXS Packs, allowing buyers to select features based on their individual needs. These packs bring a mix of convenience, technology and styling enhancements, giving customers more flexibility to personalise their vehicle.

Key additions available through these packs include JBL-tuned premium sound system, a front and cabin dash camera with predictive safety alerts, a reverse parking camera, a wireless charger, and a 10-inch Android touchscreen. Citroen says these features are designed to improve everyday convenience and offer added peace of mind, particularly for urban buyers who spend considerable time driving in traffic.