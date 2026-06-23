Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched In India Starting At Rs 9.09 Lakh
The Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition comes with interior changes that are designed to make the cabin feel more premium, starting from the base variant.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen has expanded the lineup for its SUV, Aircross, by launching the Comfort Edition in India. Available in limited units, the special edition vehicle starts from Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), across multiple variants. The Comfort Edition includes several cosmetic elements and features compared to its standard model, which are aimed at making the SUV a more desirable choice among its competitors in the segment.
It is worth noting that Citroen, a few days ago, launched the electric vehicle, eC3X, in India. This implies that Citroen aims to polish its existing lineup in India and present itself as a relevant and strong contender among its competitors.
Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition: What's new
The Aircross Comfort Edition inclines towards providing a more premium cabin experience to customers at lower price points rather than adding any mechanical changes to the SUV. One of the key highlights of the special edition vehicle is the inclusion of Metropolitian Beige leatherette upholstery across all variants. This makes Aircross' seats feel more premium even at the company's entry-level trim, You.
The special edition SUV also features adjustable front and rear headrests across the range, enhancing the comfort and ergonomics for passengers. Based on the variant, the SUV's cabin also receives revised interior finishes with black-grained surfaces, soft-touch elements, and silver accents.
Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition: Price and variants
The Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition comes in three variants. The entry-level You trim with naturally aspirated (NA) petrol manual transmission (MT) is priced at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the Plus variant with NA petrol MT costs Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the seven-seater Plus Turbo with MT is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). All variants come with the Comfort Edition upgrades.
New Accessory Packs Launched
Citroen now offers 3 accessory packs with the Comfort Edition. The YOU Pack is priced at Rs 36,600, which includes a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera with guides, fog lamps, wheel covers, door cladding with chrome bits, and more style upgrades. The PLUS Pack costs Rs 8,460, which adds a wireless charger, reverse camera with guides, and some exterior style upgrades. The MAX Pack, priced at Rs 40,000, includes JBL speakers with an amplifier and a dashcam that records the front, inside, and back. It also gives safety alerts like collision warning, lane departure warning, pedestrian warning, and alerts if the car ahead moves.