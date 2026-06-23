ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched In India Starting At Rs 9.09 Lakh

Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen has expanded the lineup for its SUV, Aircross, by launching the Comfort Edition in India. Available in limited units, the special edition vehicle starts from Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), across multiple variants. The Comfort Edition includes several cosmetic elements and features compared to its standard model, which are aimed at making the SUV a more desirable choice among its competitors in the segment.

It is worth noting that Citroen, a few days ago, launched the electric vehicle, eC3X, in India. This implies that Citroen aims to polish its existing lineup in India and present itself as a relevant and strong contender among its competitors.

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition: What's new

The Aircross Comfort Edition inclines towards providing a more premium cabin experience to customers at lower price points rather than adding any mechanical changes to the SUV. One of the key highlights of the special edition vehicle is the inclusion of Metropolitian Beige leatherette upholstery across all variants. This makes Aircross' seats feel more premium even at the company's entry-level trim, You.