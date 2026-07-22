ETV Bharat / technology

CIRQA Smart Band: Garmin Launches Faceless Fitness Tracker But Does Not Ask For Subscription

Hyderabad: Garmin has officially marked its entry into the screenless fitness tracker market with the launch of the CIRQA Smart Band. The screen-free device comes equipped with activity tracking and continuous health monitoring. It syncs the information to the Garmin Connect app to display insights. While Garmin's fitness tracker looks exactly like Whoop, it does not require a subscription for its core health and fitness features, just like the recently launched Google Fitbit Air.

The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band is priced at $199.99, which translates to around Rs 19,000.

It is available to buy in the US via Garmin's official website. However, it has yet to make its appearance in India. Considering Garmin has a presence in the country's wearable market, the CIRQA Smart Band may also find its way to India soon.

In picture: Garmin CIRQA Smart Band (Garmin)

In India, the only faceless tracker available to buy is from Whoop, while the Amazfit Helio Strap remains out of stock for months. Meanwhile, the Noise Rep faceless fitness tracker is set to be launched in India on August 4, with its sister brand Luna also working to enter the market. Recently, Google Fitbit Air was spotted on Amazon India, suggesting an imminent launch of the device in the country. Garmin CIRQA's entry into the Indian market in the near future could make the screen-less fitness tracker scene much more competitive.