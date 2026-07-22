CIRQA Smart Band: Garmin Launches Faceless Fitness Tracker But Does Not Ask For Subscription
The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band costs $199.99 in the US. This translates to around Rs 19,000 in Indian currency.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Garmin has officially marked its entry into the screenless fitness tracker market with the launch of the CIRQA Smart Band. The screen-free device comes equipped with activity tracking and continuous health monitoring. It syncs the information to the Garmin Connect app to display insights. While Garmin's fitness tracker looks exactly like Whoop, it does not require a subscription for its core health and fitness features, just like the recently launched Google Fitbit Air.
The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band is priced at $199.99, which translates to around Rs 19,000.
It is available to buy in the US via Garmin's official website. However, it has yet to make its appearance in India. Considering Garmin has a presence in the country's wearable market, the CIRQA Smart Band may also find its way to India soon.
In India, the only faceless tracker available to buy is from Whoop, while the Amazfit Helio Strap remains out of stock for months. Meanwhile, the Noise Rep faceless fitness tracker is set to be launched in India on August 4, with its sister brand Luna also working to enter the market. Recently, Google Fitbit Air was spotted on Amazon India, suggesting an imminent launch of the device in the country. Garmin CIRQA's entry into the Indian market in the near future could make the screen-less fitness tracker scene much more competitive.
Garmin CIRQA Smart Band: Specifications and Features
The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band features a familiar form factor, sporting a fabric band that hides the tracker embedded with a variety of sensors. Users can wear it on the wrist or upper arm. The band comes in multiple colour options, which include Citron Gray, Mauve, French Gray, Dark Olive, Captain Blue, French Blue, and Black.
The CIRQA Smart Band claims to last up to 10 days on a single charge. Since the wearable does not have a screen, all the health metrics are accessible only through the Garmin Connect app, where users can also review and edit detected workouts. It supports not only a variety of activity profiles, which cover activities in the gym, running, swimming, cycling, sports, and much more. It also has features to train, plan, and analyse individual metrics.
The CIRQA features a myriad of wrist-based health sensors that enable heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Pulse Ox, stress tracking, skin temperature monitoring, and sleep tracking with detailed information about sleep stages, sleep score, heart rate variability, respiration, and nap detection. It also supports menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking.
The smart band supports manual tracking for 80+ activities, including running, walking, and yoga. It also provides advanced fitness insights such as training readiness, HRV status, VO2 Max, training status, workout benefit, and recovery time. For outdoor workouts, it supports Connected GPS with compatible Android and iPhone devices, plus LiveTrack to share real-time location through the Garmin Connect app.