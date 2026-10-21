ETV Bharat / technology

Chrome Adds New Defences To Fight Online Scams, Fake Alerts And ClickFix Tricks

Google says more than one billion users had turned on Enhanced Protection in 2025. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has rolled out new defences in Chrome to help users stay safe from online scams, which keep changing and growing. The new tools are part of the company's Enhanced Protection mode in Safe Browsing, and they aim to catch more threats as they occur.

Enhanced Protection was launched in 2020 to deal with more advanced threats. In 2025, Google said more than one billion Chrome users had it turned on. Since then, more features have been added. The Mountain View-based tech giant says users of this mode are now 10 times safer from phishing, social engineering, notification abuse and other scams than those using Safe Browsing's Standard Protection mode.

Warnings for suspicious sites Chrome will now share two kinds of site warnings when Enhanced Protection is on. The first is for suspicious sites, where Chrome has lower confidence and the risk of harm is possible. The second is for dangerous sites, where Chrome has high confidence, and the risk of harm is high. A suspicious site warning appears when a page shows deceptive patterns often linked to known malicious sites. These new warnings look different from other alerts in format, icon, colour, and text. This helps people make a quick and confident choice based on the situation. Google says this design lets it show more protective warnings safely. Suspicious site warnings in Chrome. (Image Credit: Google Blog) Dangerous site warnings will stay the same. They will still appear as the full-page red warnings that users already know. Gemini helps spot scams Last year, Google introduced on-device Gemini integration for Chrome to give Enhanced Protection users real-time protection against tech support scams. It worked well and showed that large language models (LLMs) can help find scams. Now, the tech giant is bringing this feature to all users who have Enhanced Protection turned on. It also covers more threats, such as fake antivirus and fake browser update scams. To do this, Chrome has moved to a stronger server-run Gemini model. Dangerous site warnings in Chrome. (Image Credit: Google Blog) The model analyses the page content. It looks at key indicators such as the "brand represented, the intent of the page, and a scam likelihood score". Safe Browsing then considers Gemini's analysis, the domain reputation of the website, and other security signals to reach a final decision.