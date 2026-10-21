Chrome Adds New Defences To Fight Online Scams, Fake Alerts And ClickFix Tricks
Google has added new tools to Chrome's Enhanced Protection mode, including warnings for suspicious sites, Gemini-based scam checks and a defence against ClickFix tricks.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has rolled out new defences in Chrome to help users stay safe from online scams, which keep changing and growing. The new tools are part of the company's Enhanced Protection mode in Safe Browsing, and they aim to catch more threats as they occur.
Enhanced Protection was launched in 2020 to deal with more advanced threats. In 2025, Google said more than one billion Chrome users had it turned on. Since then, more features have been added. The Mountain View-based tech giant says users of this mode are now 10 times safer from phishing, social engineering, notification abuse and other scams than those using Safe Browsing's Standard Protection mode.
Chrome is now using Gemini to provide even stronger protections against scams. It evaluates page content ephemerally to detect complex threats like fake antivirus and browser updates to keep you safer on the web. Read the details here: https://t.co/BowQ9eNaQT https://t.co/sDA5J69alz— Chrome (@googlechrome) October 20, 2026
Warnings for suspicious sites
Chrome will now share two kinds of site warnings when Enhanced Protection is on. The first is for suspicious sites, where Chrome has lower confidence and the risk of harm is possible. The second is for dangerous sites, where Chrome has high confidence, and the risk of harm is high.
A suspicious site warning appears when a page shows deceptive patterns often linked to known malicious sites. These new warnings look different from other alerts in format, icon, colour, and text. This helps people make a quick and confident choice based on the situation. Google says this design lets it show more protective warnings safely.
Dangerous site warnings will stay the same. They will still appear as the full-page red warnings that users already know.
Gemini helps spot scams
Last year, Google introduced on-device Gemini integration for Chrome to give Enhanced Protection users real-time protection against tech support scams. It worked well and showed that large language models (LLMs) can help find scams.
Now, the tech giant is bringing this feature to all users who have Enhanced Protection turned on. It also covers more threats, such as fake antivirus and fake browser update scams. To do this, Chrome has moved to a stronger server-run Gemini model.
The model analyses the page content. It looks at key indicators such as the "brand represented, the intent of the page, and a scam likelihood score". Safe Browsing then considers Gemini's analysis, the domain reputation of the website, and other security signals to reach a final decision.
Google says it keeps the data shared to a minimum. Chrome only analyses page text when a site shows strong signs of a scam. Any content sent off the device is handled briefly. It is never logged, stored or used to train models.
Protection against ClickFix
ClickFix is a social engineering technique that fools people into copying and running harmful commands on their own computers. The page claims there is a problem and asks the user to fix it. The command that gets pasted is often not the one shown on the page.
Such commands usually use trusted tools that are already built into the system, such as PowerShell or cmd.exe. These commands are known as Living Off the Land Binaries, or LOLBins. As security software trusts these tools, attackers use them to hide their actions and to download and install malware.
This trick also moves the download out of the browser and into the terminal. As a result, it bypasses the download checks that Chrome and Safe Browsing already have.
To fight this, Chrome can now tell when an Enhanced Protection user has been tricked into copying a suspicious command. If a possible ClickFix script is copied, personal details are removed from the copied text, and it is sent to Safe Browsing to be checked. If the result is dangerous, Chrome shows a warning.
Google says the system is built to be highly accurate. The goal is to protect users in real time while causing little trouble for genuine developers. Google also reminds users that Chrome will never ask them to repair it in this way.
How to stay safe?
Google says it will keep building smarter, real-time defences as scammers find new ways to target people. To get the latest protection against phishing, scams, social engineering and malware, users can first turn on Enhanced Protection in Chrome and in their Google Account.