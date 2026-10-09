Chrome 155 Update Fixes 247 Security Flaws, Including 4 Critical Bugs
Google has released the Chrome 155 update with 247 security patches, including four critical flaws. None is known to be under attack.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has released Chrome 155 update with 247 security fixes. Four of these flaws are rated Critical. The tech giant says the update is rolling out to Windows, macOS, and Linux users over the coming days and weeks.
Four critical memory bugs
All four critical bugs are "use-after-free". These vulnerabilities request memory from the victim's device to store data or objects.
Use-after-free bugs can cause crashes. Depending on the conditions, they can also be used to corrupt memory or run malicious code.
Here are the four critical use-after-free bugs that have been debugged and fixed:
- CVE-2026-106382: Chromecast
- CVE-2026-106197: Browser
- CVE-2026-106358: Navigation
- CVE-2026-106347: Track
These vulnerabilities affect several different parts of Chrome. Google found the first one itself, while the other three were found by Xinyang Ge, who is a technical staff member at Anthropic. Alongside this, Ge also found more than 10 flaws with High severity.
Moreover, the Chrome release notes showcased that 53 High severity, 122 Medium severity, and 68 Low severity vulnerabilities were found and fixed in the 155 Chrome update.
Google has not shared whether the four critical flaws have been used in cyberattacks. Even so, attackers have often targeted Chrome this year. The size of this update gives security teams another reason to check that patches are reaching company devices.
In September, Google fixed CVE-2026-58704, a critical security flaw in Pixel phones that enabled hackers to remotely access the targeted devices. The flaws are called zero-click attacks. Google had patched the vulnerability and provided an update.
In addition, Google also fixed CVE-2026-85046, a flaw in the V8 engine that attackers were already using. It was the sixth Chrome zero-day known to be used this year. Days later, another attack flaw took the count to at least seven.
One September campaign showed the risk clearly. Four spying groups used the BlueMoon exploit kit to link Chrome and Windows zero-days. They targeted organisations in the United States and Southeast Asia.
Chrome 155 also follows a large update from just weeks ago. Chrome 154 fixed 108 flaws, 11 of them were of Critical severity. The new release more than doubles that total. However, a high count does not show how dangerous a release is. Severity depends on how easy a flaw is to exploit, how exposed users are and whether attackers are using it.
How to get this update?
Chrome usually updates itself in the background, but users may need to restart the browser for the new version to start. In company networks, administrators can control when updates are rolled out.
Chrome 155 is arriving as version 155.0.8059.39 or .40 on Windows and macOS, and 155.0,8059.39 on Linux. Users can check by opening Chrome and going to Help > About Google Chrome. The browser will look for updates and ask for a restart if needed.