ETV Bharat / technology

Chrome 155 Update Fixes 247 Security Flaws, Including 4 Critical Bugs

Hyderabad: Google has released Chrome 155 update with 247 security fixes. Four of these flaws are rated Critical. The tech giant says the update is rolling out to Windows, macOS, and Linux users over the coming days and weeks.

All four critical bugs are "use-after-free". These vulnerabilities request memory from the victim's device to store data or objects.

Use-after-free bugs can cause crashes. Depending on the conditions, they can also be used to corrupt memory or run malicious code.

Here are the four critical use-after-free bugs that have been debugged and fixed:

CVE-2026-106382: Chromecast

CVE-2026-106197: Browser

CVE-2026-106358: Navigation

CVE-2026-106347: Track

These vulnerabilities affect several different parts of Chrome. Google found the first one itself, while the other three were found by Xinyang Ge, who is a technical staff member at Anthropic. Alongside this, Ge also found more than 10 flaws with High severity.

Moreover, the Chrome release notes showcased that 53 High severity, 122 Medium severity, and 68 Low severity vulnerabilities were found and fixed in the 155 Chrome update.

Google has not shared whether the four critical flaws have been used in cyberattacks. Even so, attackers have often targeted Chrome this year. The size of this update gives security teams another reason to check that patches are reaching company devices.