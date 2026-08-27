Google Releases Chrome 152 With Fixes For 327 Security Flaws, Including 10 Critical Bugs
Google has rolled out the Chrome 152 update, fixing 327 security issues, including 10 critical flaws that could let attackers crash or hijack the browser.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has released the Chrome 152 update for Windows, Linux, and macOS users, fixing 327 security flaws. The update also fixes 10 critical vulnerabilities, making it one of the most important security releases for individual users and enterprise environments.
The Chrome 152 update rolls out as 152.0.7977.64 for Linux, 152.0.7977.64 for Windows, and 152.0.7977.65 for macOS. Google notes that the update will be available to users over the coming days or weeks.
What were the critical flaws?
One of the most serious flaws patched in the Chrome 152 update is the "Use after free" bug. It is a safety flaw that occurs when a programme continues to use a pointer — a reference to a memory address — even after the memory has been released or deleted. The Use after free bug could allow a cyber attacker to crash the Chrome browser, steal sensitive information, or, in the worst case, run harmful code on the affected device.
Chrome 152 is here with new tools to enhance your web apps. Discover new CSS pseudo-elements, the CPU Performance API, and Connection Allowlists in the latest release ⬇️ https://t.co/DP2C7q42rK— Chrome for Developers (@ChromiumDev) August 26, 2026
Another vulnerability — now fixed — was found in ANGLE, which is the part of Chrome that handles graphics processing. Other critical bugs were found in several parts of Chrome, including Aura, which manages the browser's interface, as well as Chromecast, Views, Safe Browsing, and Chrome's mobile version. In total, 10 critical flaws were linked to problems such as Use after free vulnerabilities, incorrect handling of user input, and improper checks within the software's code.
|CVE
|Vulnerability type
|Affected component
|CVE-2026-79282
|Use-after-free
|ANGLE
|CVE-2026-79290
|Use-after-free
|Aura
|CVE-2026-79054
|Use-after-free
|Chromecast
|CVE-2026-79121
|Improper input validation
|Chromecast
|CVE-2026-79224
|Use-after-free
|Chromecast
|CVE-2026-79052
|Use-after-free
|Aura
|CVE-2026-79150
|Use-after-free
|Views
|CVE-2026-78935
|Use of uninitialized variable
|Mobile
|CVE-2026-79012
|Use-after-free
|Safe Browsing
|CVE-2026-79200
|Use-after-free
|Aura
Beyond the critical issues, the Chrome 152 update also fixes a large number of high-severity bugs across different parts of Google Chrome, including ANGLE, WebGL, V8 (Chrome's JavaScript engine), WebRTC, Extensions, Autofill, GPU handling, Bluetooth, Sandbox security, and the Passwords system.
These fixes cover a range of technical problems, such as:
- buffer overflows - where a programme tries to store more data than it should
- out of bounds reads and writes - where software accesses memory it should not touch
- race conditions - where the timing of actions in the code can be exploited
A number of these bugs specifically affect ANGLE, Chrome's graphics component. Because this part of the browser processes visual content from web pages, attackers could potentially use specially crafted graphics or web-based code to try to trigger these flaws.
Google has not said whether any of these vulnerabilities have been used in real-world attacks so far.
How to get the Chrome 152 update?
Google Chrome browser in Windows, Linux, and macOS are advised to update the web browser as soon as possible. This can be done by opening the browser menu > selecting Help > and then About Google Chrome, and restarting the browser once the update has been downloaded.