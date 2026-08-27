ETV Bharat / technology

Google Releases Chrome 152 With Fixes For 327 Security Flaws, Including 10 Critical Bugs

Use after free issue was the most serious bug patched in the Chrome 152 update. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Google has released the Chrome 152 update for Windows, Linux, and macOS users, fixing 327 security flaws. The update also fixes 10 critical vulnerabilities, making it one of the most important security releases for individual users and enterprise environments.

The Chrome 152 update rolls out as 152.0.7977.64 for Linux, 152.0.7977.64 for Windows, and 152.0.7977.65 for macOS. Google notes that the update will be available to users over the coming days or weeks.

What were the critical flaws?

One of the most serious flaws patched in the Chrome 152 update is the "Use after free" bug. It is a safety flaw that occurs when a programme continues to use a pointer — a reference to a memory address — even after the memory has been released or deleted. The Use after free bug could allow a cyber attacker to crash the Chrome browser, steal sensitive information, or, in the worst case, run harmful code on the affected device.

Another vulnerability — now fixed — was found in ANGLE, which is the part of Chrome that handles graphics processing. Other critical bugs were found in several parts of Chrome, including Aura, which manages the browser's interface, as well as Chromecast, Views, Safe Browsing, and Chrome's mobile version. In total, 10 critical flaws were linked to problems such as Use after free vulnerabilities, incorrect handling of user input, and improper checks within the software's code.