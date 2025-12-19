ETV Bharat / technology

3 Gift Ideas For Christmas: Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact, Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Whirlpool Front-Load Washing Machine

Hyderabad: The year 2025 is coming to an end, Christmas is around the corner, and year-end sale moments are approaching. So, this makes it an ideal time to upgrade everyday home essentials or gift your near and dear ones and enter the new year with shared joy and happiness. Below are a few thoughtfully engineered home appliances that fit well into Christmas gifting and 2025 “best home gadgets” round-ups.

Whirlpool Front-Load Washing Machine

Amazon: Rs 28,990

Flipkart: Rs 28,990

A washing machine is a strong, festive upgrade pick for medium to large families. Whirlpool is a trusted and reliable brand you can go for yourself or your loved ones. So the list includes Whirlpool’s 8 Kg, 5-Star Inverter Supreme Care Front Load Washing Machine.

It features a 1400 Revolutions per minute (RPM) spin speed, an in-built heater, and steam technology to help remove up to 100 stubborn stains. The 6th Sense SoftMove technology adapts drum motion as per the fabric type, meaning that drum motion for cotton, linen, silk, rayon, wool, satin, and other fabrics will be different.

The Whirlpool Supreme Care Front Load Washing Machine supports 15 wash programmes and is finished in a premium Midnight Grey shade. It also comes in a 7 Kg variant.

The washing machine is available for purchase across the Amazon and Flipkart platforms.

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact

Price: Rs 29,900

As rising AQI levels and cooling winter temperatures keep families indoors, so Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact becomes a perfectly timed gift for the season.