3 Gift Ideas For Christmas: Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact, Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Whirlpool Front-Load Washing Machine
Here are three gift ideas that are ideal for Christmas.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 9:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 is coming to an end, Christmas is around the corner, and year-end sale moments are approaching. So, this makes it an ideal time to upgrade everyday home essentials or gift your near and dear ones and enter the new year with shared joy and happiness. Below are a few thoughtfully engineered home appliances that fit well into Christmas gifting and 2025 “best home gadgets” round-ups.
Whirlpool Front-Load Washing Machine
Amazon: Rs 28,990
Flipkart: Rs 28,990
A washing machine is a strong, festive upgrade pick for medium to large families. Whirlpool is a trusted and reliable brand you can go for yourself or your loved ones. So the list includes Whirlpool’s 8 Kg, 5-Star Inverter Supreme Care Front Load Washing Machine.
It features a 1400 Revolutions per minute (RPM) spin speed, an in-built heater, and steam technology to help remove up to 100 stubborn stains. The 6th Sense SoftMove technology adapts drum motion as per the fabric type, meaning that drum motion for cotton, linen, silk, rayon, wool, satin, and other fabrics will be different.
The Whirlpool Supreme Care Front Load Washing Machine supports 15 wash programmes and is finished in a premium Midnight Grey shade. It also comes in a 7 Kg variant.
The washing machine is available for purchase across the Amazon and Flipkart platforms.
Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact
Price: Rs 29,900
As rising AQI levels and cooling winter temperatures keep families indoors, so Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact becomes a perfectly timed gift for the season.
The compact air purifier arrives as a next-generation solution for maintaining clean air indoors, which is designed for bedrooms, compact living spaces, and homes with pets.
It has a 360-degree electrostatic particulate filter, which captures 99.97 per cent of pollutants, as small as 0.3 microns. The air purifier has a warranty of up to five years, which reduces the need for frequent replacements.
The HushJet offers a whole-room purification with high-velocity airflow, in a whisper-quiet format. In Sleep Mode, the air purifier operates at just 24 dBA, ensuring peaceful and uninterrupted rest.
Meanwhile, when in the smart auto mode, the air purifier covers up to 1076 sq ft., ensuring a large coverage area efficiently and conveniently. Users can seamlessly control the device through the MyDyson app with voice assistant compatibility.
The Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact is available in Black and Teal colour options. You can purchase the device via Dyson’s official website or by visiting the Dyson stores.
Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Price: Rs 17,999
A robot vacuum cleaner is a blessing for people who don’t have time to clean or those who think of cleaning as another boring house chore. The Dreame F10 Robot vacuum cleaner will stand as an ideal gift. It has a suction power of 13,000Pa, which is sufficient to lift dust, hair, and debris effortlessly from all surfaces. With a 300-minute runtime, the device cleans up to 270m² on a single charge with auto-recharge for uninterrupted operation.
It features a 570ml water tank, 32 moisture levels, and a mop function that ensures deep and efficient cleaning. The LiDAR Navigation allows the robot vacuum cleaner for Intelligent mapping, edge/ledge detection, and 20mm threshold climbing for precise, safe navigation.
Using the Dreamehome app, you can control the vacuum cleaner by voice commands and instruct it to do multi-floor mapping support.