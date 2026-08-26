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A Chinese Humanoid Robot Sets A New 100-Metre Sprint Record At Beijing Games

A Chinese humanoid robot has set a new record in the 100-metre sprint, beating the previous robot record at the China World Humanoid Robot Games.

A Chinese Humanoid Robot Sets A New 100-Metre Sprint Record At Beijing Games
A humanoid robot competes in the breakdance during the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Image Credit: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST

2 Min Read
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BEIJING: A Chinese humanoid robot set a new 100-metre sprint record of 8.86 seconds in Beijing on Tuesday, beating its robot competitors — and the fastest recorded human time.

The race was part of China’s World Humanoid Robot Games, an Olympic-style competition now in its second year in Beijing. The event is also a showcase for China’s rapid advances in robotics amid an intensifying technology rivalry with the U.S.

The previous robot record of 9.39 seconds had been set just three days earlier, on Saturday.

For comparison, the men’s 100-metre world record is 9.58 seconds, set by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in 2009. Experts are amazed to see such progress in the humanoid robot industry.

“This is a significant milestone — not simply because the robot ran faster than a human, but because of what it takes to make a bipedal robot run at this speed,” said Dennis Hong, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A Chinese Humanoid Robot Sets A New 100-Metre Sprint Record At Beijing Games
Official extinguish the fire to a Humanoid robot after hitting the barrier at the end of the 100m race during the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Image Credit: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

“As speed increases, balance, control, impacts, actuator performance, and mechanical robustness all become much more challenging,” said Hong.

The record-breaking robot fell after hitting the finish line, a padded barrier, with sparks flying from its waist.

Hong pointed out that the fall leads to more meaningful and difficult questions: whether robots can move and stop safely, recognise unexpected obstacles, recover from mistakes and continue working, the capabilities that ultimately make them more useful.

A Chinese Humanoid Robot Sets A New 100-Metre Sprint Record At Beijing Games
Humanoid robots are carried off the track after competing in the 100m race during the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Image Credit: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

The Games feature over 1,300 competitions involving more than 2,000 robots in 51 events like running, long jump and table tennis, as well as ballroom dancing. Unlike the traditional Olympics, the robots also compete in teams in real-world scenarios, including household tasks, hotel services and emergency response.

“'Housekeeper' and ‘caregiver’ robots are still in the pilot and validation phase,” China's official newspaper People's Daily said on Monday, “(but) challenges are precisely where the focus of development lies … China's robotics industry is evolving toward higher quality and innovation.”

Also Read: Chinese Humanoid Robots Smash Human Records In 100M Sprint And High Jump At Beijing Robot Games

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CHINA WORLD HUMANOID ROBOT GAMES
WORLD HUMANOID ROBOT GAMES 2026
FASTEST ROBOT SPRINTER
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CHINESE HUMANOID ROBOT

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