ETV Bharat / technology

US Disrupts Chinese Hacking Network Behind Breaches At NASA And The Senate

Hyderabad: The United States (US) has announced the court-authorised takedown of an online hacking operation run by Chinese state-backed hackers. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the hacker group, known as QTFY, broke into major government institutions such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Federal Reserve, the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Senate. Beyond government bodies, the group is also accused of targeting private organisations such as hospitals, universities, telecom firms, power companies, banks, and defence contractors.

DOJ says QTFY used two platforms called QScan and QTRouter to infiltrate the networks. According to the court documents unsealed in the Southern District of California, the hacker group sold its services to paying clients, which include China's Ministry of State Security and the People's Liberation Army. The court documents mention that the hacking group was hired by a China-based Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said federal law enforcement has investigated and disabled the malicious software, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to stop hacking activities "sponsored by the People’s Republic of China." He said the goal was to protect the safety of the American people using every available tool.

How was the hacking done?