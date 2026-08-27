US Disrupts Chinese Hacking Network Behind Breaches At NASA And The Senate
US authorities have seized domains used by Chinese state-backed hackers who broke into NASA, the Federal Reserve, and the US Senate, among other targets.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The United States (US) has announced the court-authorised takedown of an online hacking operation run by Chinese state-backed hackers. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the hacker group, known as QTFY, broke into major government institutions such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Federal Reserve, the Department of Energy, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Senate. Beyond government bodies, the group is also accused of targeting private organisations such as hospitals, universities, telecom firms, power companies, banks, and defence contractors.
DOJ says QTFY used two platforms called QScan and QTRouter to infiltrate the networks. According to the court documents unsealed in the Southern District of California, the hacker group sold its services to paying clients, which include China's Ministry of State Security and the People's Liberation Army. The court documents mention that the hacking group was hired by a China-based Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company.
🚨Justice Department and @FBI Seize Platforms Operated and Used by China State-Sponsored Hackers to Target U.S. Critical Infrastructure— U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) August 26, 2026
“State-sponsored malicious hackers preying on America’s critical infrastructure will be stopped and prosecuted. We are here to ensure security…
Attorney General Todd Blanche said federal law enforcement has investigated and disabled the malicious software, describing it as part of ongoing efforts to stop hacking activities "sponsored by the People’s Republic of China." He said the goal was to protect the safety of the American people using every available tool.
How was the hacking done?
Court documents explain that QScan worked by scanning the internet and automatically infecting thousands of Internet-of-Things (IOT) devices worldwide. These infected devices were then pulled into a larger network called QTRouter, which the hackers controlled. The group also used paid proxy services and rented virtual private servers to help run their operations.
.@AGToddBlanche: “We not only stopped this, but we have shared with the private sector the way that they were doing this—the way these hackers were getting access and their codes. So, the goal there is to motivate and to use some of the really smart people in the private sector… https://t.co/buKazvFP8a pic.twitter.com/QZ6ATmp7b1— U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) August 26, 2026
This setup allowed the hackers to hide the true origin of their activity. Investigators found that malicious traffic often appeared to come from hacked computers outside China, sometimes located close to the actual target, making the attacks harder to trace back to their source.
The domains seized by US authorities were a core part of both hacking platforms, used for communication and to keep the systems running. By taking control of these domains, officials say they effectively disabled both QScan and QTRouter.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said the operation has successfully disrupted a "global botnet and hacking platform used by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to target U.S. critical infrastructure."
FBI and NSA's joint cybersecurity advisory
Alongside the takedown, the FBI and National Security Agency issued a joint cybersecurity advisory, sharing technical details that organisations can use to check whether they have been affected by QTFY-related hacking activity. Authorities are encouraging both government agencies and private companies to review their systems using the technical details to help prevent future breaches.