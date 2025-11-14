ETV Bharat / technology

Chinese Astronauts Return From Space Station After Delay Blamed On Space Debris Damage

Beijing: Three Chinese astronauts returned from their nation's space station Friday after more than a week's delay because the return capsule they had planned to use was damaged, likely from being hit by space debris. The team left their Shenzhou-20 spacecraft in orbit and came back using the recently arrived Shenzhou-21, which had ferried a three-person replacement crew to the station, China’s Manned Space Agency said.

The original return plan was scrapped because a window in the Shenzhou-20 capsule had tiny cracks, most likely caused by impact from space debris, the space agency said Friday. They had been on a six-month rotation and were originally scheduled to return Nov. 5, four days after the new crew arrived. Their return was delayed for nine days, and their 204-day stay in space was the longest for any astronaut at China’s space station.

It wasn’t clear if the change in spacecraft would affect the timing of future missions to the Tiangong space station, where new crews typically swap in every six months. The space agency said that Shenzhou-22 would be launched but did not specify when. Chen Dong, the mission commander, said he felt at ease after their return, calling his latest space voyage both a training opportunity and a real test.

“The path of human space exploration is not smooth,” he said after emerging from the capsule. “It’s filled with difficulties and challenges. But that is exactly why we choose to walk this path.”

The return capsule deployed a red and white striped parachute as it came down in the late afternoon to a remote site in northern China's Gobi Desert, about five and a half hours after leaving the space station. The impact sent up a large cloud of dust in the barren landscape.