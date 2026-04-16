ETV Bharat / technology

China’s Subsea Data Centres Pose Ecological Hazard: Report

New Delhi: US experts have red-flagged the commercial underwater data centres that China has started setting up as an environmental hazard, due to the release of intense heat in the surrounding sea, which is likely to adversely impact neighbouring countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines.

China has deployed its first commercial underwater data center, developed by Hailanxin, off the southeastern coast of Hainan Island, in shallow coastal waters of the South China Sea. The facility now provides data storage and computing services to internet companies working in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data, according to an article in Washington-based online publication The National Interest.

Hailanxin was once a designated supplier to the Chinese Navy, with core competencies in intelligent ship systems, marine information data, and seabed mapping. In 2022, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) blacklisted the company, alleging that its ocean surveillance systems, built using American technology, may have helped Russia monitor submarines, divers, and warships along Ukraine’s coastline, according to the article written by Jeanette Tong.It highlights that China is using the sea as both a resource and a geopolitical tool: offloading the environmental costs of AI expansion onto a shared global commons while racing to become the world’s dominant exporter of cheap AI compute.

A standard underwater data center pod consumes between 500 kilowatts (kW) and 1 megawatt (MW) of power. Hailanxin’s roadmap calls for 100 pods — implying a total output of 50 to 100 megawatts. When 100 MW of waste heat is continuously discharged into the sea, approximately 100 million joules of energy enter the ocean every second.