China Says It's On Track To Land Astronauts On The Moon By 2030 Ahead Of Space Station Mission

China is also preparing to send up its latest rotation of astronauts to complete the Tiangong space station.

Astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou 21 mission, from left, Zhang Hongzhang, Zhang Lu and Wu Fei attend a meeting with the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
Astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou 21 mission, from left, Zhang Hongzhang, Zhang Lu and Wu Fei attend a meeting with the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwest China, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 30, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST

Jiuquan, China: China said Thursday it's on track to land astronauts on the moon by 2030 as it introduced the next crew of astronauts who will head to its space station as part of the country's ambitious plans to be a leader in space exploration.

“Currently, each program of the research and development work of putting a person on the moon is progressing smoothly,” said Zhang Jingbo, spokesman for the China Manned Space Program, citing the Long March 10 rocket, moon landing suits and exploration vehicle, as fruitful efforts of that work. “Our fixed goal of China landing a person on the moon by 2030 is firm."

China is also preparing to send up its latest rotation of astronauts who make up part of the ongoing mission to complete the Tiangong space station, part of its broader space exploration plans. Each team stays inside the station for six months, conducting research.

A Chinese family tour a museum showing pictures of China's Long March 2F rocket for the Shenzhou manned space mission as China going to send three astronauts for their routine mission to the space station, in Jiayuguan in China's northwestern Gansu province, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
A Chinese family tour a museum showing pictures of China's Long March 2F rocket for the Shenzhou manned space mission as China going to send three astronauts for their routine mission to the space station, in Jiayuguan in China's northwestern Gansu province, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (AP Photo)

The latest crew joining others on the station will be made up of Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang. They will take off from the Jiuquan launch center Friday at 11:44 p.m. in China. Zhang was previously part of the Shenzhou 15 mission to the station. For Wu and Zhang, this will be their first time in space.

The astronauts will also carry four mice with them on this trip, two male and two female. They will study the effects of weightlessness and confinement on the animals.

China began work on the Tiangong, or “Heavenly Palace,” after the country was excluded from the International Space Station over U.S. national security concerns over the Chinese space program's direct link to the People’s Liberation Army.

