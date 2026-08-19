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China Recovers Rocket On Land For First Time Following Earlier Recovery At Sea

China has successfully recovered the first stage of its Zhuque-3 reusable rocket on land, following an earlier sea-based recovery.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Zhuque-3 Y2 rocket takes off at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwestern China Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Zhuque-3 Y2 rocket takes off at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwestern China Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via AP)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 19, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST

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Hyderabad: China has reportedly recaptured the first stage of a rocket on land for the first time. According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the reusable rocket, Zhuque-3, was launched Wednesday morning and its first stage was recovered successfully afterwards.

Although this marks China’s first successful rocket recovery on land, it is the second time the country has achieved this feat following a successful recovery on a sea platform in July this year.

That time, China used its remarkably large shipping presence to capture the first stage of a Long March-10B rocket separated from the second stage after liftoff. Instead of using legs on the rocket part, China used a net-capture system on a platform at sea.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows the successful capture of the returned first stage of Long March-10B carrier rocket on a seaborne platform via a net-capture system near Wenchang in southern China’s Hainan province on Friday, July 10, 2026.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows the successful capture of the returned first stage of Long March-10B carrier rocket on a seaborne platform via a net-capture system near Wenchang in southern China’s Hainan province on Friday, July 10, 2026. (Xing Guangli/Xinhua News Agency via AP)

According to Chinese state media, the rocket recovery on land also marked China's first use of deployable landing legs and deemed the result “a major breakthrough in the country’s reusable rocket technology.”

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin have been recovering rockets since 2015. The approach has helped them drive down launch costs by reusing hardware that would otherwise be discarded after carrying satellites and other payloads toward space.

However, SpaceX is shifting away from deployable landing legs and instead using a chopstick manoeuvre to catch the rocket stage in the air during its controlled descent. Deployable legs add heavy dead weight for the rocket, which in turn results in reduced payload capacity. It also introduces mechanical failure points during deployment and may even complicate aerodynamics during re-entry.

As China is working to advance its space technology, the country may sooner or later work towards land recovery of rockets without deployable legs.

At the same time, Japan is also trying to catch up with the recovery technology to cut launch costs and compete in the global space market. India is also working towards the technology through its Reusable Launch Vehicle programme and the Next Generation Launch Vehicle.

ALSO READ: Rocket, Return, Repeat: What's Stopping India From Mastering Reusable Launch Technology?

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REUSABLE ROCKET
CHINA REUSABLE ROCKET
CHINA ROCKET RECOVERY ON LAND

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