ETV Bharat / technology

China Recovers Rocket On Land For First Time Following Earlier Recovery At Sea

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Zhuque-3 Y2 rocket takes off at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwestern China Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. ( Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua via AP )

Hyderabad: China has reportedly recaptured the first stage of a rocket on land for the first time. According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the reusable rocket, Zhuque-3, was launched Wednesday morning and its first stage was recovered successfully afterwards. Although this marks China’s first successful rocket recovery on land, it is the second time the country has achieved this feat following a successful recovery on a sea platform in July this year. That time, China used its remarkably large shipping presence to capture the first stage of a Long March-10B rocket separated from the second stage after liftoff. Instead of using legs on the rocket part, China used a net-capture system on a platform at sea. In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a drone photo shows the successful capture of the returned first stage of Long March-10B carrier rocket on a seaborne platform via a net-capture system near Wenchang in southern China’s Hainan province on Friday, July 10, 2026. (Xing Guangli/Xinhua News Agency via AP)