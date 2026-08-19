China Recovers Rocket On Land For First Time Following Earlier Recovery At Sea
China has successfully recovered the first stage of its Zhuque-3 reusable rocket on land, following an earlier sea-based recovery.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: China has reportedly recaptured the first stage of a rocket on land for the first time. According to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, the reusable rocket, Zhuque-3, was launched Wednesday morning and its first stage was recovered successfully afterwards.
Although this marks China’s first successful rocket recovery on land, it is the second time the country has achieved this feat following a successful recovery on a sea platform in July this year.
That time, China used its remarkably large shipping presence to capture the first stage of a Long March-10B rocket separated from the second stage after liftoff. Instead of using legs on the rocket part, China used a net-capture system on a platform at sea.
According to Chinese state media, the rocket recovery on land also marked China's first use of deployable landing legs and deemed the result “a major breakthrough in the country’s reusable rocket technology.”
Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin have been recovering rockets since 2015. The approach has helped them drive down launch costs by reusing hardware that would otherwise be discarded after carrying satellites and other payloads toward space.
However, SpaceX is shifting away from deployable landing legs and instead using a chopstick manoeuvre to catch the rocket stage in the air during its controlled descent. Deployable legs add heavy dead weight for the rocket, which in turn results in reduced payload capacity. It also introduces mechanical failure points during deployment and may even complicate aerodynamics during re-entry.
The second successful catch of the Super Heavy booster pic.twitter.com/FanOyDoE8Z— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2025
As China is working to advance its space technology, the country may sooner or later work towards land recovery of rockets without deployable legs.
At the same time, Japan is also trying to catch up with the recovery technology to cut launch costs and compete in the global space market. India is also working towards the technology through its Reusable Launch Vehicle programme and the Next Generation Launch Vehicle.