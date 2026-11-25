ETV Bharat / technology

China Launches Crewed Spaceship Carrying First Pakistani Astronaut To Its Space Station

Astronauts for the Shenzhou 24 mission, from left, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali of Pakistan, Tang Hongbo, of China, and Wu Yi of China, attend a see-off ceremony for their manned space mission at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing/Jiuquan: China on Wednesday launched its Shenzhou-24 crewed spaceship carrying three astronauts, including Pakistan's Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, the first foreign national to participate in the country's crewed space programme.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, with officials declaring the launch successful minutes later.

The crew comprises mission commander and spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Ali, who will become the first foreign astronaut to visit China's orbiting Tiangong space station.

Ali will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft after spending about a week in orbit, while Chinese astronauts typically stay at the station for about six months. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the Tiangong space station in about three hours.

China built its own space station after it was reportedly excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) over concerns about the involvement of its military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), in its space programme. China is currently the only country operating its own space station, which became operational in 2022.