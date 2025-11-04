ETV Bharat / technology

China-Based Company Kicks Off Trial Production Of Flying Cars, Ahead Of Tesla

Beijing: A Chinese firm this week began trial production of flying cars stated to be the next generation in the world of transportation, ahead of US firm Tesla and others plans to launch the same shortly. Xpeng Aeroht, the flying car affiliate of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng on Monday began trial production at the world’s first intelligent factory for mass-produced flying cars --- a milestone in the commercialisation of next-generation transport.

Located in the Huangpu district of Guangzhou, the capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, the 120,000-square-metre plant has already rolled out the first detachable electric aircraft of its modular flying car, the “Land Aircraft Carrier”, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The facility is designed to have an annual production capacity of 10,000 detachable aircraft modules, with an initial capacity of 5,000 units. It has the largest production capacity of any factory of its kind, and will be capable of assembling one aircraft every 30 minutes once fully operational, the report said.

Xpeng announced the plan ahead of Tesla launching its flying car version. Tesla founder Elon Musk was quoted by US TV channel Fox as saying that Rogan asked for specifics about the technology, like whether the automobile would have a “retractable wing”, but Musk just said the unveiling “has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever”.

Musk said that the car would “hopefully” be unveiled “in a couple months”.

“We need to make sure that it works,” he said. “Like, this is some crazy, crazy technology we got in this car. Crazy technology. Crazy crazy.” Another US firm Alef Aeronautics has recently demonstrated its flying car test runs with an announcement that its commercial production will begin soon.