China Bans Flush Door Handles In Cars, Popularised By Tesla, Over Emergency Safety Risks

Hyderabad: China becomes the first country to impose a ban on flush door handles in a car. The country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has approved a mandatory national standard for vehicle door handles, effective from January 1, 2027. Under the mandate, all passenger cars and light commercial vehicles must have mechanically releasable handles for both interior and exterior doors that can open in emergencies, including electronic system failures and crash situations.

Vehicles that have already received regulatory approval and are close to market launch will be provided additional time to comply with a deadline set for January 2029. Although the rules apply only to vehicles sold in China, the country’s major role in the global automotive industry means the decision could influence car design worldwide.

Flush door handles provide a sleek, aerodynamic car door design to the vehicle, reducing drag, but they also raise safety concerns, some of which also arose in China. According to HongKongFP, a high-profile incident occurred in October, where rescuers were not able to open the doors of a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric vehicle (EV), which was burning after the crash in the southwestern city of Chengdu. The driver was reported to be under the influence of alcohol and died in the accident.

Flush door handles or hidden door handles are widely used in China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) segment, which includes electric vehicles, hybrids, and fuel-cell cars. According to state-run China Daily, around 60 per cent of the top 100 best-selling NEVs in China use such handles.