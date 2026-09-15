ETV Bharat / technology

China Backs Global AI Governance Amid Tech Leaders' Warnings Over Risks To Humanity

Beijing: China on Tuesday called for stronger "global governance" of artificial intelligence, saying all countries should work together to develop the technology for the benefit of humanity and prevent it from "getting out of control", amid stark warnings from leading AI researchers and industry figures about its potential risks.

"We noted recent remarks by some in the US AI industry,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, responding to questions about concerns raised by AI experts over the dangers posed by the rapidly developing technology.

"As AI develops at an incredible speed, it's all the more important to stay committed to developing AI for the positive, for good, and for the benefits of the people, to calibrate regulation and governance on AI, and to promptly strengthen safeguards to prevent it from getting out of control," he said.

AI is the collective wisdom and precious asset shared by all humanity, Guo said in a statement posted on the foreign ministry's website, stressing that its development and governance require international cooperation.

"AI development and governance require the practice of true multilateralism, with all countries working together to build a global governance framework on broad-based consensus,” he said.

“No single country or enterprise can develop effective solutions on its own,” the spokesperson said, adding that China backs the United Nations playing the main role in global AI governance.

"China stands ready to join hands with all countries to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance, and develop AI for good and for all," he said. Gao's comments came amid heightened debate in the US over the pace of AI development and the potential threat posed by its increasingly powerful systems.

Several top AI researchers and industry figures have warned that rapid and largely unhindered development of the technology could pose unprecedented risks to humanity. Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who recently left the company after previously working at OpenAI, has publicly warned that people developing advanced AI systems seriously believe the technology could potentially kill humanity by the end of the decade.

Another Anthropic scientist, Evan Hubinger, has backed the concern, saying he believed there was a greater than 10 per cent chance that AI could kill all humans within the next decade.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also called for caution over the pace of development, saying progress in AI has been rapid and will continue to be so, but "it should be slower".