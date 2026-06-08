ETV Bharat / technology

Chhattisgarh Developer Claims His AI Platform Outperforms ChatGPT And Gemini

Raipur: Gaurav Tiwari, a resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has developed an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) software platform called Gemini GT — short for Gemini Gaurav Tiwari — which he claims to rival existing AI agents such as Gemini and ChatGPT. The name is similar to Google's Gemini, which Tiwari says will be changed.

Built using AI agents, the platform took two years to develop. Tiwari, who comes from a technical background, spoke to ETV Bharat Chhattisgarh's correspondent Ritesh Tamboli about the software, its capabilities, and the vision behind it.

Question: You've developed a software called Gemini GT, which took two years. What kind of software is it, and what benefits will it offer?

Tiwari said that he belongs from technical field. When he got to know about the emergence of AI, he explored the technology and loved it. Initially, the results were quite good, take Copilot, Gemini, ChatGPT, or any other platform. However, when he shifted towards more complex tasks and issued refined prompts, the AI platforms offered results with errors and incoherent responses. He mentions that AI is meant to save time rather than waste it. Here, he spent two to four times more time getting his desired results. So, to solve this problem, he thought to make an AI platform of his own.

Question: Besides you, how many people were on your team for developing Gemini GT?

Tiwari said he is currently handling all technical development alone. He plans to expand the team as the need for additional technical support arises. A separate support team is already available for non-technical assistance.

Question: What is the difference between Gemini GT and other platforms currently available?

Tiwari said the results produced by Gemini GT are more accurate and refined than those of competing tools, including Copilot and ChatGPT. While processing time is broadly similar to other AI agents, the platform delivers higher-quality output across tasks such as web search, image generation, video creation, and document production in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint formats. Its standout feature, he said, is consistency; the platform maintains coherence throughout an entire session until the user explicitly ends it. Other AI agents, he noted, tend to lose track as prompts accumulate and drift progressively off course.

Question: What inspired you to create this kind of software?

Tiwari said the motivation was deeply personal. Having studied away from home, he encountered what he described as an unfavourable perception of people from Chhattisgarh in other parts of the country. This left him with a strong desire to do something meaningful for his state. He also expressed a broader ambition to bring Chhattisgarh global recognition through technology.