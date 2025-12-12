ETV Bharat / technology

Chennai-Based Startup Tvasta Partners With CEPT University To Create National Platform To Boost 3D Construction Tech

Chennai: Chennai-based Deep Tech Startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specializes in Construction 3D Printing, has entered into a partnership with CEPT University, Ahmedabad, to create a national platform to boost 3D construction technology.

The University will establish an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on its campus, marking a meaningful contribution to India’s pursuit of future-ready construction technologies. Tvasta will provide CEPT a robotic arm capable of printing complex forms using concrete. With this facility, CEPT will become one of the few premier educational institutes in the country to host such an advanced system dedicated entirely to architectural, design, material, and construction research.

Researchers from both sides intend to explore the design and production of printed facades, building elements and integrated structural systems in which walls, roofs and slabs are printed as a single unit.

Led by Prof Jinal Shah, Program Chair of the Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF) at CEPT University and Kalyan Vaidyanathan, Chief Technical Officer - Construction, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Pvt Ltd, the initiative stems from a shared ambition to expand the possibilities of 3D printing of concrete for the construction industry in India.

Highlighting the vital aspects of the collaboration, Prof Chirayu Bhatt, Deputy Provost (Academics), CEPT University, said, “Technological innovation is central to our university’s vision for the future of the built environment. We are thankful to Tvasta for joining hands with us in bringing cutting-edge additive manufacturing directly into the heart of CEPT’s teaching and research ecosystem".

He said the collaboration will enable students and faculty to prototype, experiment and rethink the way India conceives and constructs its buildings. "At CEPT, we have maintained that industry-academia collaborations are crucial for meaningful advancement of the country and that this agreement marks an important step in shaping the next generation of construction technologies,” Prof Bhatt said.

A Memorandum of Understanding towards the collaboration was signed recently between Tvasta and CEPT. As part of the agreement, the new workshop is expected to be developed in the coming months and will serve as the foundation for extensive collaboration across teaching studios, applied research projects, and prototypes that address real-life construction challenges.

Vaidyanathan said, “Tvasta has been a pioneer in 3D concrete printing, grounded in deep research and collaborative innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in construction automation. Through this partnership, we will jointly offer studio courses in DFAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing) with projects being practically built using Tvasta’s 3D concrete printers at their workshop".

He said, "We also look forward to collaborative R&D in energy-efficient construction and structural performance of various 3D-printed architectural elements, along with other breakthrough initiatives in the near future.”