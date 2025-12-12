Chennai-Based Startup Tvasta Partners With CEPT University To Create National Platform To Boost 3D Construction Tech
As part of the collaboration, Tvasta will provide CEPT a robotic arm capable of printing complex forms using concrete.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Chennai: Chennai-based Deep Tech Startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, which specializes in Construction 3D Printing, has entered into a partnership with CEPT University, Ahmedabad, to create a national platform to boost 3D construction technology.
The University will establish an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on its campus, marking a meaningful contribution to India’s pursuit of future-ready construction technologies. Tvasta will provide CEPT a robotic arm capable of printing complex forms using concrete. With this facility, CEPT will become one of the few premier educational institutes in the country to host such an advanced system dedicated entirely to architectural, design, material, and construction research.
Researchers from both sides intend to explore the design and production of printed facades, building elements and integrated structural systems in which walls, roofs and slabs are printed as a single unit.
Led by Prof Jinal Shah, Program Chair of the Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF) at CEPT University and Kalyan Vaidyanathan, Chief Technical Officer - Construction, Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Pvt Ltd, the initiative stems from a shared ambition to expand the possibilities of 3D printing of concrete for the construction industry in India.
Highlighting the vital aspects of the collaboration, Prof Chirayu Bhatt, Deputy Provost (Academics), CEPT University, said, “Technological innovation is central to our university’s vision for the future of the built environment. We are thankful to Tvasta for joining hands with us in bringing cutting-edge additive manufacturing directly into the heart of CEPT’s teaching and research ecosystem".
He said the collaboration will enable students and faculty to prototype, experiment and rethink the way India conceives and constructs its buildings. "At CEPT, we have maintained that industry-academia collaborations are crucial for meaningful advancement of the country and that this agreement marks an important step in shaping the next generation of construction technologies,” Prof Bhatt said.
A Memorandum of Understanding towards the collaboration was signed recently between Tvasta and CEPT. As part of the agreement, the new workshop is expected to be developed in the coming months and will serve as the foundation for extensive collaboration across teaching studios, applied research projects, and prototypes that address real-life construction challenges.
Vaidyanathan said, “Tvasta has been a pioneer in 3D concrete printing, grounded in deep research and collaborative innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in construction automation. Through this partnership, we will jointly offer studio courses in DFAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing) with projects being practically built using Tvasta’s 3D concrete printers at their workshop".
He said, "We also look forward to collaborative R&D in energy-efficient construction and structural performance of various 3D-printed architectural elements, along with other breakthrough initiatives in the near future.”
The partnership brings together CEPT’s academic leadership in the built environment and Tvasta’s trailblazing work in automated concrete construction to create a national-level platform for research, teaching, and innovation.
The collaboration also aims to examine how 3D printed concrete structures forms can respond to environmental conditions such as climate, heat or airflow. Another area of investigation will be the development of components that can be printed off-site, transported and assembled in difficult terrains where conventional construction becomes complicated.
The collaboration creates opportunities for CEPT’s students and faculty to work in a multidisciplinary environment with Tvasta’s expertise in engineering and material science while drawing on CEPT’s strengths in architecture, design, technology and planning. It provides a rare setting where academic inquiry and industry knowledge can inform each other in a collaborative manner.
Expanding on the academic benefits for students, Prof Shah said, “3D printing of concrete is a rapidly evolving construction technique in India, driven by its potential for mass customization, material efficiency and its ability to achieve sustainability goals in construction. The collaboration with Tvasta to establish a 3D Printing workshop at CEPT will strengthen research, design development and rapid prototyping, through an integrated design and construction approach within the domain of Additive Manufacturing".
He said, "This will further enable students to develop efficient, innovative design solutions for real-world application by deepening their understanding of material and fabrication-driven design processes.”
Over the past year, MCDF and Bachelor of Architecture students from CEPT visited Tvasta’s facilities in Chennai and Bhiwandi, where they were introduced to robotic printing workflows, materials and prototyping.
The new on-campus facility will allow these early learning experiences to grow into a larger body of work that includes studio-based experimentation, applied research, demonstrations for real construction scenarios, and long-term investigations into design strategies for additive manufacturing.
Founded in 2016 by IIT Madras Alumni, Tvasta developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging Automation and Robotics in 3D Printing Platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction methods compared to conventional technologies. It is currently based out of Chennai.
Also Read
Scientists Use AI-Powered Drones To Build 3D Structures In Hard-To-Reach Places