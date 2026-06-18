ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT's Market Share Dips Below 50% For First Time As Gemini And Claude Gain Ground

Hyderabad: OpenAI's ChatGPT has lost its majority hold on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant market, with its share slipping below 50 per cent for the first time since its 2022 launch, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower's State of AI Report for 2026.

ChatGPT transformed AI from a niche concept into a daily tool used by billions worldwide since its arrival roughly three and a half years ago in the industry. However, competition has sharply intensified, with rivals breaking ChatGPT's once-dominant position.

ChatGPT loses its dominant position

According to Sensor Tower, ChatGPT controlled over 50 per cent of the AI assistant market share until January this year. However, by the end of May, that figure had fallen to 46.4 per cent. Despite the decline, ChatGPT remains the most popular AI assistant worldwide, having become the fastest app ever to reach 1 billion monthly users, and now counts over 1.1 billion monthly users.

Gemini follows ChatGPT with 27.7 per cent of the market share and 662 million monthly users, while Claude accounts for 10.3 per cent of the market share with 245 million users. Other AI assistants, including Grok, Perplexity, DeepSeek, and Meta AI, each hold less than 5 per cent of the market.