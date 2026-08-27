ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT To Run Ads In India For Users Of Free, Go Tiers

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023. ( AP )

New Delhi: US-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced it is expanding 'ChatGPT Ads' to India, one of its largest markets, to further monetise its popular chatbot ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO). The rollout will show ads to logged‑in adults on the Free and Go tiers — the latter priced at Rs 399 per month in India.

The sponsored products or services featured in the ads will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT responses. These advertisements will be clearly labelled and visually separate from ChatGPT's answers, the company said. Paid subscribers on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education tiers will continue to enjoy ad‑free service.

The company said that users’ chats, chat history, memories, or personal details are inaccessible to advertisers and that it does not sell user data to advertisers. Advertisers will instead receive aggregate campaign-performance information, such as impressions and clicks.