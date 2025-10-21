ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT To Exit WhatsApp As Meta Bans Third-Party General Purpose AI Chatbots On Platform

Hyderabad: Meta has updated its WhatsApp Business API policy, which effectively restricts general-purpose artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity from operating on the platform. This would leave only Meta AI to serve WhatsApp users.

The new policy, dated October 18, 2025, will come into force on January 15, 2026. It says that "providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative AI platforms, and general-purpose AI assistants" are strictly prohibited from using the WhatsApp Business Solution if AI is the primary functionality being offered.

The newly added section in WhatsApp Business API policy highlights Meta's willingness to leverage its platforms to give leverage to its own AI chatbot, which is available across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. While Meta maintains that it is tightening the grip on third-party AI chatbots due to additional load on its servers, the move appears to be a reflection of the growing turf war in the AI space.

Additionally, Meta has clarified that the rule does not extend to businesses employing AI for customer service, which include banks, e-commerce portals, healthcare providers, and other entities on the platform.