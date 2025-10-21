ChatGPT To Exit WhatsApp As Meta Bans Third-Party General Purpose AI Chatbots On Platform
Meta’s updated WhatsApp Business API policy bans general-purpose AI chatbots, prompting OpenAI to withdraw ChatGPT from the platform by January 15, 2026.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has updated its WhatsApp Business API policy, which effectively restricts general-purpose artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity from operating on the platform. This would leave only Meta AI to serve WhatsApp users.
The new policy, dated October 18, 2025, will come into force on January 15, 2026. It says that "providers and developers of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies, including but not limited to large language models, generative AI platforms, and general-purpose AI assistants" are strictly prohibited from using the WhatsApp Business Solution if AI is the primary functionality being offered.
The newly added section in WhatsApp Business API policy highlights Meta's willingness to leverage its platforms to give leverage to its own AI chatbot, which is available across WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. While Meta maintains that it is tightening the grip on third-party AI chatbots due to additional load on its servers, the move appears to be a reflection of the growing turf war in the AI space.
Additionally, Meta has clarified that the rule does not extend to businesses employing AI for customer service, which include banks, e-commerce portals, healthcare providers, and other entities on the platform.
Reacting to WhatsApp's policy update, OpenAI has confirmed that it would stop serving ChatGPT on WhatsApp. "On Jan 15, 2026, ChatGPT will no longer be available on WhatsApp. ChatGPT remains available on iOS, Android, and the web," OpenAI said.
The company also recommend users to link their account soon to maintain their history. "Your WhatsApp conversations won’t transfer automatically after January 15, 2026," it said, adding that the platform does not support chat exports.
Notably, OpenAI is also providing users with the option to unlink their phone numbers from their ChatGPT accounts after linking and transferring their chats from ChatGPT on WhatsApp to ChatGPT for web, Android, or iOS.