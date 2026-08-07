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ChatGPT Removes Text Chat Limit For Free Users, Rolls Out New GPT-5.6 Models

OpenAI removes text chat limits for free ChatGPT users and launches GPT-5.6 Luna and Sol models with a new Think feature.

ChatGPT Removes Text Chat Limit For Free Users, Rolls Out New GPT-5.6 Models
Plus and Pro users get the new GPT-5.6 Sol model and reasoning slider, which reduces factual errors by up to 68%. (Image Credit: OpenAI)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT that benefits both free and paid users. The update introduces unlimited text chat for free users, a new GPT-5.6 Luna model, and a dedicated Think button. OpenAI said the update was built with its large user community in mind, noting that around one billion people use ChatGPT every week.

Until now, Free and Go tier users faced interruptions once they hit a specific chat limit, receiving notifications to wait for a reset or upgrade to a paid plan to continue. OpenAI is removing this limit entirely. Starting next week, GPT-5.6 Luna will become the default AI model for Free and Go users, replacing GPT-5.5.

Alongside this model upgrade, these tiers will no longer face rate limits on text chats and can communicate without interruption.

The update also adds a new Think button, which when tapped prompts the model to think deeper with extended reasoning on complex questions. Although, text limits are removed, standard restrictions on file uploads, image generation and voice chat still remain unchanged.

Rollout Details

The update is available across web, mobile and desktop. However, OpenAI clarified that the changes apply only to ChatGPT's regular chat experience. The GPT-5.6 Sol model used in Codex and ChatGPT Work will not be affected by this update.

What changes for Plus and Pro users?

Plus and Pro subscribers begin receiving the updated GPT-5.6 Sol model today. The key feature of this model is that it combines both Instant and Thinking responses in a single model, helping users to eliminate the need to switch between different models for different tasks.

A new slider allows users to control how much the model must think before answering. Users can lower the slider for simple questions and raise it for harder tasks such as research, planning or coding.

OpenAI claims the new models are more reliable on facts. In internal tests covering financial, medical and legal questions, GPT-5.6 Luna cut factual errors by 62 per cent compared with GPT-5.5 Instant, while GPT-5.6 Sol cut errors by 68 per cent.

Also Read: OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Health In US, Expands Voice Feature On Desktop App For Paid Users

TAGGED:

GPT 5 6 LUNA
UNLIMITED CHATGPT CHAT
CHATGPT THINK BUTTON
OPENAI
CHATGPT NEW UPDATE

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