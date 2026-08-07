ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT Removes Text Chat Limit For Free Users, Rolls Out New GPT-5.6 Models

Plus and Pro users get the new GPT-5.6 Sol model and reasoning slider, which reduces factual errors by up to 68%. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT that benefits both free and paid users. The update introduces unlimited text chat for free users, a new GPT-5.6 Luna model, and a dedicated Think button. OpenAI said the update was built with its large user community in mind, noting that around one billion people use ChatGPT every week.

Until now, Free and Go tier users faced interruptions once they hit a specific chat limit, receiving notifications to wait for a reset or upgrade to a paid plan to continue. OpenAI is removing this limit entirely. Starting next week, GPT-5.6 Luna will become the default AI model for Free and Go users, replacing GPT-5.5.

Alongside this model upgrade, these tiers will no longer face rate limits on text chats and can communicate without interruption.

The update also adds a new Think button, which when tapped prompts the model to think deeper with extended reasoning on complex questions. Although, text limits are removed, standard restrictions on file uploads, image generation and voice chat still remain unchanged.