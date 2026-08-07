ChatGPT Removes Text Chat Limit For Free Users, Rolls Out New GPT-5.6 Models
OpenAI removes text chat limits for free ChatGPT users and launches GPT-5.6 Luna and Sol models with a new Think feature.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a major update to ChatGPT that benefits both free and paid users. The update introduces unlimited text chat for free users, a new GPT-5.6 Luna model, and a dedicated Think button. OpenAI said the update was built with its large user community in mind, noting that around one billion people use ChatGPT every week.
Until now, Free and Go tier users faced interruptions once they hit a specific chat limit, receiving notifications to wait for a reset or upgrade to a paid plan to continue. OpenAI is removing this limit entirely. Starting next week, GPT-5.6 Luna will become the default AI model for Free and Go users, replacing GPT-5.5.
We’re making better intelligence easier to access in ChatGPT for everyone:— OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 6, 2026
- GPT-5.6 Sol now powers both Instant and deep reasoning for Plus & Pro users, delivering more factual, focused responses.
- Free & Go users get unlimited text chats with GPT-5.6 Luna starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JXhmj5GLTH
Alongside this model upgrade, these tiers will no longer face rate limits on text chats and can communicate without interruption.
The update also adds a new Think button, which when tapped prompts the model to think deeper with extended reasoning on complex questions. Although, text limits are removed, standard restrictions on file uploads, image generation and voice chat still remain unchanged.
Rollout Details
The update is available across web, mobile and desktop. However, OpenAI clarified that the changes apply only to ChatGPT's regular chat experience. The GPT-5.6 Sol model used in Codex and ChatGPT Work will not be affected by this update.
The new GPT-5.6 Sol powers all chats for paid users, including Instant, creating one consistent experience.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 6, 2026
In our high-stakes factuality evaluation covering finance, medicine and law, the new GPT‑5.6 Sol produced 68% fewer responses with factual errors than GPT‑5.5 Instant. pic.twitter.com/8iKN49tsxc
What changes for Plus and Pro users?
Plus and Pro subscribers begin receiving the updated GPT-5.6 Sol model today. The key feature of this model is that it combines both Instant and Thinking responses in a single model, helping users to eliminate the need to switch between different models for different tasks.
A new slider allows users to control how much the model must think before answering. Users can lower the slider for simple questions and raise it for harder tasks such as research, planning or coding.
OpenAI claims the new models are more reliable on facts. In internal tests covering financial, medical and legal questions, GPT-5.6 Luna cut factual errors by 62 per cent compared with GPT-5.5 Instant, while GPT-5.6 Sol cut errors by 68 per cent.