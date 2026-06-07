ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT's Lockdown Mode Explained: An Optional Security Feature To Protect Against Cyber Attacks And Data Extraction

Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a new security feature called Lockdown Mode for it AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. The feature is aimed at shielding users and organisations that handle sensitive data from a rising class of AI-targeted cyberattacks known as prompt injection.

What Is Prompt Injection

As AI chatbots grow more capable of retrieving and processing information from the internet, cybercriminals have begun exploiting that ability. Prompt injection is a form of social engineering in which hackers embed hidden, malicious instructions within webpages or other online content to manipulate AI systems into leaking user data. OpenAI has positioned Lockdown Mode as a direct countermeasure against this threat.

What Lockdown Mode Does

OpenAI describes the feature as a "final defence." When activated, Lockdown Mode restricts ChatGPT's outbound network requests — the very pathways that attackers can exploit to move data from a user's account. While it does not block prompt injection attempts entirely, it significantly limits the potential damage they can inflict.

The feature is available to all users, including those on the free plan.

How to Enable Lockdown Mode

Step 1: Open ChatGPT Settings.

Step 2: Navigate to Safety and Security.