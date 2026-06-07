ChatGPT's Lockdown Mode Explained: An Optional Security Feature To Protect Against Cyber Attacks And Data Extraction
OpenAI has introduced Lockdown Mode to ChatGPT, a new optional security feature designed to protect users from prompt injection attacks and unauthorised data extraction.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has rolled out a new security feature called Lockdown Mode for it AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. The feature is aimed at shielding users and organisations that handle sensitive data from a rising class of AI-targeted cyberattacks known as prompt injection.
What Is Prompt Injection
As AI chatbots grow more capable of retrieving and processing information from the internet, cybercriminals have begun exploiting that ability. Prompt injection is a form of social engineering in which hackers embed hidden, malicious instructions within webpages or other online content to manipulate AI systems into leaking user data. OpenAI has positioned Lockdown Mode as a direct countermeasure against this threat.
What Lockdown Mode Does
OpenAI describes the feature as a "final defence." When activated, Lockdown Mode restricts ChatGPT's outbound network requests — the very pathways that attackers can exploit to move data from a user's account. While it does not block prompt injection attempts entirely, it significantly limits the potential damage they can inflict.
The feature is available to all users, including those on the free plan.
How to Enable Lockdown Mode
Step 1: Open ChatGPT Settings.
Step 2: Navigate to Safety and Security.
Step 3: Select Advanced Security.
Step 4: Toggle Lockdown Mode on.
For users who need to temporarily disable it for a single conversation, a "Turn off for this chat" option is accessible via the Manage button displayed above the chat window.
What Gets Disabled
Enabling Lockdown Mode comes with several trade-offs. Deep Research and Agent Mode are both fully disabled when the feature is active. File downloading is also turned off, though users can still manually upload documents. Core functions such as chat, file uploads, and storage continue to work normally.
Active Session Manager
Alongside Lockdown Mode, OpenAI has launched the Active Session Manager — a companion tool that gives users visibility into which devices or browsers are currently signed into their account. Users can log out of individual sessions or all sessions simultaneously with a single click, though full sign-out across all sessions may take up to 30 minutes to take effect.
OpenAI advises any user who spots suspicious account activity to immediately change their password, review their sign-in methods, and reach out to OpenAI support.