ChatGPT Launches Dedicated 'Health' Space For Personalised Wellness Support: Here's What It Can Do

ChatGPT Health is a new feature designed to help users make sense of their health information, which is often fragmented across various platforms. The new experience allows users to securely connect medical records and wellness apps (like Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal) so ChatGPT can provide personalised insights, such as interpreting test results, preparing for doctor visits, or understanding insurance options.

ChatGPT Health is currently available to a limited group of early users. To access the experience, users need to click on this link and join the waitlist. Once they gain access, they will find a new "Health" section in the sidebar menu in ChatGPT.

Designed in close collaboration with physicians, ChatGPT Health aims to help people understand and manage their health and wellness, while supporting, not replacing, professional clinical care.

ChatGPT Health comes with enhanced, health-specific protections such as dedicated encryption and data isolation to ensure conversations remain secure and compartmentalised. It enables users to securely connect their medical records and wellness apps so that the chatbot's responses are grounded in personal health information, becoming more relevant and useful.

Hyderabad: From asking to help simplify test reports to getting advice on managing one's diet, health is one of the most common ways people use ChatGPT. OpenAI, the company behind the AI chatbot, says that hundreds of millions of people ask ChatGPT health and wellness questions each week, prompting it to introduce ChatGPT Health, a dedicated space to make the experience better.

Health conversations work just like chatting with ChatGPT, but they’re grounded in the connected personal health data. To bring your personal health information into the Health space, you can upload your medical records and/or connect the apps you already use to track your wellness. This can be done directly through file uploads, or by linking tools and apps via the “+” button or through the “Apps” section in Settings.

You can use voice mode, search, or deep research to get more tailored responses. ChatGPT can automatically reference your connected data to provide personalised insights. For example, you might ask, “How’s my cholesterol trending?” or “Can you summarise my latest bloodwork before my appointment?” You can start a question with the name of a connected app, select it from the tools menu, or let ChatGPT suggest one when it’s relevant.

To further personalise your experience, you can add custom instructions in the Health section. These instructions help ChatGPT understand what to focus on, avoid sensitive topics, or adjust how responses are framed. These settings apply only to Health chats and can be updated or removed at any time through the Health interface or in Settings.

Built with Experts

ChatGPT Health was created in collaboration with over 260 physicians from 60 countries and various specialities. These experts provided extensive feedback—over 600,000 reviews—on how to deliver helpful, safe, and clear health information, OpenAI states. This input shaped both the capabilities and communication style of ChatGPT Health, ensuring it encourages appropriate clinical follow-up, avoids oversimplification, and prioritises user safety.

ChatGPT Health will appear in the AI chatbot menu (OpenAI)

The model is evaluated using HealthBench, a physician-informed framework that assesses responses based on real-world clinical standards. This approach enables ChatGPT Health to effectively support users with tasks like interpreting lab results, preparing for appointments, and understanding wellness data.

ChatGPT Health Privacy Features

ChatGPT Health operates in a separate, privacy-enhanced space with added protections for sensitive health information, and conversations within it are not used to train AI models. It keeps health-related conversations, connected apps, and files separate from other chats, and uses distinct memory to maintain privacy and context, though health chats still appear in your history for easy access.

OpenAI says that ChatGPT may use relevant context from non-Health chats to enhance health discussions, but information from Health never flows into other areas. Users can view or delete Health memories anytime through the Health space or the “Personalisation” settings. Users can also remove access to their medical records at any time in the "Apps" section of Settings.