ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT's New Apple Messages Feature On Mac Sparks Privacy Concerns

Hyderabad: OpenAI's new plugin for the Apple Messages app, available in ChatGPT's macOS desktop app, has raised privacy and security concerns. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new plugin allows the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot to access iMessage users' messages. This means ChatGPT can read, write, and send text messages on users' behalf. It can also search old conversations and summarise them.

The Messages plugin does not hack anything on the user's Mac; instead, it uses built-in Mac tools such as AppleScript and Accessibility features that let apps control other apps—the same category of tools other automation software uses.

Moreover, it requires step-by-step approval from the user. This means users have to allow ChatGPT to access their Mac's on-device Messages history when the permissions screen pops up during the setup. Users are also asked to change their privacy preferences in Mac's System Settings to give ChatGPT Full Disk Access. In addition, they will have to enable permissions for contacts and automation tools when prompted by macOS.

The plugin works when users specifically open the ChatGPT Chat Bar or chat window and start either a ChatGPT Work or a Codex session. Moreover, the Messages plugin will not work in the standard ChatGPT conversations. So, in short, the plugin does not automatically get installed on a Mac device.

It is still unclear whether OpenAI and Apple have worked together to develop the new Messages plugin. This is because Apple has a history of shutting down apps that mess with iMessage.