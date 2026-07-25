ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Confirms Global Outage Across India, US, Europe, And Other Regions

Hyderabad: OpenAI has confirmed that its popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, is experiencing connectivity issues, leaving users worldwide unable to access the service.

The disruption began within the last 30 minutes. According to tracking website DownDetector, ChatGPT has been experiencing a surge in outage reports from users across the United States (US), Europe, India, Japan, Australia and several other regions, indicating the issue is affecting the platform on a global scale.