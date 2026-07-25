ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Confirms Global Outage Across India, US, Europe, And Other Regions
OpenAI has confirmed a worldwide ChatGPT outage, with users across the US, Europe, India and other countries reporting connectivity issues.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has confirmed that its popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, is experiencing connectivity issues, leaving users worldwide unable to access the service.
The disruption began within the last 30 minutes. According to tracking website DownDetector, ChatGPT has been experiencing a surge in outage reports from users across the United States (US), Europe, India, Japan, Australia and several other regions, indicating the issue is affecting the platform on a global scale.
OpenAI has confirmed the outage on its official status page, stating that it is aware of the issue affecting ChatGPT. "We are investigating the issue for the listed services," the company said in its update.
(This is a developing article.)