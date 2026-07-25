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ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Confirms Global Outage Across India, US, Europe, And Other Regions

OpenAI has confirmed a worldwide ChatGPT outage, with users across the US, Europe, India and other countries reporting connectivity issues.

ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Confirms Global Outage Across India, US, Europe, And Other Regions
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: OpenAI has confirmed that its popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, is experiencing connectivity issues, leaving users worldwide unable to access the service.

The disruption began within the last 30 minutes. According to tracking website DownDetector, ChatGPT has been experiencing a surge in outage reports from users across the United States (US), Europe, India, Japan, Australia and several other regions, indicating the issue is affecting the platform on a global scale.

ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Confirms Global Outage Across India, US, Europe, And Other Regions
Screenshot of OpenAI's outage in DownDetector (Image Credit: DownDetector)

OpenAI has confirmed the outage on its official status page, stating that it is aware of the issue affecting ChatGPT. "We are investigating the issue for the listed services," the company said in its update.

ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Confirms Global Outage Across India, US, Europe, And Other Regions
Screenshot of OpenAI's status page (Image Credit: OpenAI Status Page)

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Government Orders GitHub to Take Down Bitchat Over Security Fears, Says Jack Dorsey

TAGGED:

OPENAI OUTAGE
CHATGPT WORLDWIDE ISSUE
OPENAI STATUS UPDATE
OPENAI
CHATGPT DOWN

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