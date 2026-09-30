ETV Bharat / technology

Hackers Exploit ChatGPT Custom GPTs In ClickFix Malware Attacks

Hyderabad: A newly discovered malware campaign is using ChatGPT's Custom GPTs to impersonate legitimate products. According to a report by a cybersecurity firm, Huntress, these Custom GPTs tricked victims into running harmful code on their computers.

For the unversed, Custom GPTs are personalised versions of ChatGPT that can include specific instructions and tools. They are hosted on ChatGPT.com, with each page displaying the assistant's custom name and the builder's profile.

ChatGPT and Cloudflare-branded ClickFix lure on Google Sites page (Image Credit: Huntress)

How did the attack work?

As part of the campaign, a threat actor set up two Custom GPTs designed to respond to user prompts with a link to a Google Sites page. It led to a ClickFix attack page, which told visitors to run PowerShell commands, downloading a malicious MSI file as part of a multi-stage infection process.

Huntress said at least 40 users have been infected through the campaign, with at least two confirmed cases linked directly to a Custom GPT. OpenAI removed the first malicious Custom GPT on September 25, but a second one was discovered just two days later on September 27.

Threat actors abused ChatGPT's Custom GPT feature to deliver this lure (Image Credit: Huntress)

The cybersecurity firm warned that cyber threat actors are finding success by abusing Custom GPTs for social engineering and are likely to continue using this method.