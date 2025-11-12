ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT Could Soon Add Group Chats For Collaborative Work To Its Users: Leak

The leak has been shared by Tibor Blaho, a lead engineer at AIPRM. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: OpenAI may soon release a new feature for the web version of ChatGPT. The feature, called Group Chat, would allow multiple users to easily collaborate on the platform. According to an X post shared by Tibor Blaho, a lead engineer at AIPRM, the new feature would allow users to be invited to the group chat using an invite link. If this turns out to be true, then this feature will enable friends or colleagues to work on a project together and create a social layer among people. The post also highlights that this feature will be able to provide custom instructions in the group chat. Notably, this feature is similar to Claude AI’s Projects. ChatGPT Group Chat According to Blaho’s X post, users can go to the top navigation bar and click on a “Start a group chat” button, which would allow them to generate a link and share it with users to join the group chat. It would be available in a new sidebar section named “Group Chat”, along with the user’s name.