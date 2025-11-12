ChatGPT Could Soon Add Group Chats For Collaborative Work To Its Users: Leak
According to the leak, ChatGPT would enable users to invite their friends or colleagues to collaboratively work on projects or brainstorm on topics.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI may soon release a new feature for the web version of ChatGPT. The feature, called Group Chat, would allow multiple users to easily collaborate on the platform. According to an X post shared by Tibor Blaho, a lead engineer at AIPRM, the new feature would allow users to be invited to the group chat using an invite link.
If this turns out to be true, then this feature will enable friends or colleagues to work on a project together and create a social layer among people. The post also highlights that this feature will be able to provide custom instructions in the group chat. Notably, this feature is similar to Claude AI’s Projects.
ChatGPT Group Chat
According to Blaho’s X post, users can go to the top navigation bar and click on a “Start a group chat” button, which would allow them to generate a link and share it with users to join the group chat. It would be available in a new sidebar section named “Group Chat”, along with the user’s name.
The first preview of " group chats" in the chatgpt web app— Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) November 10, 2025
- the top navigation bar now has a "start a group chat" button which allows you to generate a link and share it with others to join this group chat shown in the new sidebar section "group chats"
- anyone can join your… pic.twitter.com/0cLOX95DPt
With the help of the link shared by a user, anyone would be able to join the group chat and be able to see the previous messages in the chat, states the X post.
ChatGPT users can currently set custom instructions for their personal chats. It is a feature that enables users to provide specific information about themselves to the AI chatbot and also set preferences on ChatGPT, mentioning how it should respond to a certain prompt.
With the help of this feature, users can save their time on prompts that require the same details and preferences entered repeatedly.
So, as per Blaho’s X post, users would be able to set custom instructions on their group chats, similar to those on personal chats. The post also mentions that the group custom instructions would be separate from personal chats. It means that users will be able to add different custom instructions for their personal chats as well as group chats.
The X post also mentions that in the group chat, users will be able to give reactions to a specific message (seen on multiple social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram), report or reply to a certain message, and see a typing indicator when a user is typing in the group.
The group chat would also include the ability to upload files, create images, and do web searches.