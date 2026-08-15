ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches Computer History To Track App And Browsing Activities In ChatGPT Desktop App

ChatGPT's Computer History feature is currently available for Pro, Business, and Enterprise users. ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new opt-in feature called Computer History, for ChatGPT desktop app on macOS. Designed to give the AI assistant contextual awareness, the feature helps users remember and reference their activities across various apps and websites on their computer. As the feature is strictly opt-in, the feature remains off by default until a user manually enables it.

The Computer History feature is currently rolling out to ChatGPT Pro, Business, and Enterprise users. For Business and Enterprise accounts, administrators must approve the feature before individual team members can activate it. Notably, the Computer History feature is currently being rolled out globally. However, users in the European Economic Area, the UK, and Switzerland are excluded from it, receiving the feature in the coming weeks.

How Computer History works without screenshots?

Computer History replaces an earlier experimental OpenAI feature called Chronicle, which relied on continuous screen recording and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.

Unlike, its predecessor, Computer History does not record screens, take screenshots, or use the system's microphone or audio. Instead, it utilises macOS accessibility framework tools to monitor system-level interactions, such as app switching, keyboard shortcuts, and mouse clicks.

Dominik Kundel, Developer and Product Manager at Developer Experience (DevX) and SDKs at OpenAI confirmed during the announcement that the tool operates without relying on screen or audio capture.