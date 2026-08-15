OpenAI Launches Computer History To Track App And Browsing Activities In ChatGPT Desktop App
OpenAI has rolled out Computer History feature in ChatGPT's desktop app for Mac users. It is currently available to Pro, Business, and Enterprise users.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new opt-in feature called Computer History, for ChatGPT desktop app on macOS. Designed to give the AI assistant contextual awareness, the feature helps users remember and reference their activities across various apps and websites on their computer. As the feature is strictly opt-in, the feature remains off by default until a user manually enables it.
The Computer History feature is currently rolling out to ChatGPT Pro, Business, and Enterprise users. For Business and Enterprise accounts, administrators must approve the feature before individual team members can activate it. Notably, the Computer History feature is currently being rolled out globally. However, users in the European Economic Area, the UK, and Switzerland are excluded from it, receiving the feature in the coming weeks.
ChatGPT can now remember your activity across the apps and websites on your computer.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 13, 2026
With Computer History in the desktop app, future interactions feel more personalized and require less explanation. pic.twitter.com/WHZPxPp31R
How Computer History works without screenshots?
Computer History replaces an earlier experimental OpenAI feature called Chronicle, which relied on continuous screen recording and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology.
Unlike, its predecessor, Computer History does not record screens, take screenshots, or use the system's microphone or audio. Instead, it utilises macOS accessibility framework tools to monitor system-level interactions, such as app switching, keyboard shortcuts, and mouse clicks.
Dominik Kundel, Developer and Product Manager at Developer Experience (DevX) and SDKs at OpenAI confirmed during the announcement that the tool operates without relying on screen or audio capture.
How data and privacy are managed?
Activity interaction logs such as app switching, keyboard shortcuts, and mouse clicks, are initially cached locally on the user's Mac for up to 48 hours. These raw logs are then transmitted to OpenAI's servers, where they are converted into high-level text memories. Once processed, the original activity data is deleted from OpenAI's servers.
The Sam Altman-led company states that interaction data collected via Computer History is not used to train OpenAI models. The generated memory files are sent back and stored as plain text directly on the user's Mac for local processing.
Privacy and security concerns
As Computer History logs granular interaction events, industry experts have drawn comparisons to Microsoft Windows' controversial Recall feature. Concerns have been raised because the memory files stored on the user's Mac are unencrypted, meaning other local programmes with access to the file system could potentially read them.
To mitigate privacy concerns, OpenAI has integrated granular controls directly into the operating system. Users can pause or disable activity tracking at any time directly from the macOS Menu bar.
Users can delete recorded activity logs for the last 10 minutes, one hour, one day, or the entire history. Computer History automatically pauses tracking when a user switches to private or incognito browsing modes.