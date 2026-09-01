ETV Bharat / technology

ChatGPT Becomes First AI Chatbot To Face Tougher EU Rules As A 'Very Large' Online Platform

The “very large” designation applies to platforms and search engines with more than 45 million monthly active users ( Image for representation; credits: ETV Bharat )

Brussels: ChatGPT will have to comply with tougher safety rules after the EU added it on Monday to a list of digital services subject to greater legal scrutiny in Europe, a first for an AI chatbot.

Brussels also designated the Reddit forum and the popular gaming network Roblox as “very large” online platforms, a label that comes with additional obligations and oversight.

“ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society,” EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen said.

The “very large” designation applies to platforms and search engines with more than 45 million monthly active users in the 27-nation bloc, a threshold ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox reported meeting, the commission said.

The three now have four months to comply with additional obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), a content law that is a major weapon in the legal armoury the EU has deployed to rein in Big Tech in recent years.

These include “assessing and mitigating” risks related to “the dissemination of illegal content, the negative effects on minors, users’ physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security,” Brussels said. To bring it under the DSA’s regulatory umbrella, the commission qualified ChatGPT as a search engine.

‘Proud’

The hugely popular artificial intelligence chatbot developed by US company OpenAI reported more than 159 million users in the EU at the end of March, representing over a third of the bloc’s population.