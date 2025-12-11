ETV Bharat / technology

Chandrayaan-3’s RAMBHA-LP Instrument Delivers Critical Discoveries On Moon’s Surface

Hyderabad: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists have discovered that the area around the Moon’s south polar region is much more electrically charged than previously thought. This data was collected from Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander, which carried an instrument called Radio Anatomy of the Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere-Langmuir Probe (RAMBHA-LP). It measures the electrically charged particles (plasma) near the Moon’s surface.

What is plasma and why does it matter?

Plasma is a mix of charged particles, including ions and free-floating electrons. Although plasma is electrically neutral overall, it is highly conductive and responds strongly to electromagnetic fields.

The Moon’s electrical environment is not constant. It changes due to two main reasons.

Moon does not have a real atmosphere of its own, but sunlight and solar wind constantly strike its surface, creating a thin layer of plasma. Through the photoelectric effect, high-energy light from the Sun knocks electrons out of atoms from the Moon’s surface, adding more charged particles.

The second reason is that the Moon at times enters Earth’s magnetotail (its elongated magnetic field). During this period, charged particles from the Earth also reach the Moon and change the plasma around it. Notably, this happens for 3 to 5 days every month, making the Moon’s surface electrically charged.

The Moon’s electrically charged plasma can affect the communication signals, dust movement, and future lunar equipment and habitats. So understanding it is significant for future lunar missions.

What do the latest findings show?