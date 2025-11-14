Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module Gets Pulled By Moon's Gravity, Completes Second FlyBy
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14, 2023, from Sriharikota and landed on the Moon on August 23, 2023.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module, which was revolving in an Earth-bound orbit, has completed two flyby around the Moon, which has caused its orbiting trajectory to expand significantly as well as changed its inclination. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says that the event enhanced its understanding of disturbance torques' effects and helped gather valuable insights and experience regarding mission planning, operations, and flight dynamics perspectives.
Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO's third lunar space mission, which successfully soft-landed the Lander Module on the Moon’s surface and rolled out a rover on the lunar surface in August 2023. While the Rover carried out scientific experiments at the lunar surface, the Propulsion Module has been revolving the Moon at about 150 km altitude, until October 2023. It was later relocated to a high-altitude Earth-bound orbit by performing Trans-Earth Injection (TEI) manoeuvres. Since then, the PM has been revolving in this orbit under the influence of the Earth's and Moon's gravity fields.
This interplay of gravity fields has led the spacecraft to enter the Moon's Sphere of Influence (SOI) on November 04, 2025, where the Moon's gravitation dominates the motion. On November 06, 2025, 12:53 PM IST, the first lunar flyby event took place outside the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) visibility at a distance of 3,740 km from the Moon's surface.
On November 12, 2025, 4:48 AM IST, the second flyby event was visible from the IDSN at a distance of 4,537 km. The Propulsion Module is expected to exit the Moon's SOI on November 14, 2025.
According to ISRO, the satellite orbit has changed from 1 lakh x 3 lakh km to 4.09 lakh x 7.27 lakh km in terms of size. Meanwhile, its inclination has changed from 34 degrees to 22 degrees due to these flyby events.
The space agency says that the module is working fine without any problems. Also, no close approach was experienced with the other lunar orbiters during the flyby, ISRO confirmed.