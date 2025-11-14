ETV Bharat / technology

Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module Gets Pulled By Moon's Gravity, Completes Second FlyBy

The Chandrayaan-3 was launched on a Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3) rocket. ( Image Credit: ISRO )

Hyderabad: Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module, which was revolving in an Earth-bound orbit, has completed two flyby around the Moon, which has caused its orbiting trajectory to expand significantly as well as changed its inclination. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) says that the event enhanced its understanding of disturbance torques' effects and helped gather valuable insights and experience regarding mission planning, operations, and flight dynamics perspectives. Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO's third lunar space mission, which successfully soft-landed the Lander Module on the Moon’s surface and rolled out a rover on the lunar surface in August 2023. While the Rover carried out scientific experiments at the lunar surface, the Propulsion Module has been revolving the Moon at about 150 km altitude, until October 2023. It was later relocated to a high-altitude Earth-bound orbit by performing Trans-Earth Injection (TEI) manoeuvres. Since then, the PM has been revolving in this orbit under the influence of the Earth's and Moon's gravity fields.