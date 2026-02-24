ETV Bharat / technology

At Chandigarh University AI Fest, Startup Ahiravata Claims Your Car Will Give 40 Kmpl With New ICE Engine

Chandigarh: Are you bothered by your petrol vehicle's low mileage and want to increase it, but an eV seems an expensive alternative? In that case, a company is working day and night to make this dream of yours come true.

A Bengaluru startup, Ahiravata — named after the divine elephant Airavata in Hindu mythology — claimed at the AI ​​Fest of Chandigarh University, held on campus at Mohali between February 19 and February 21, that it has created a revolutionary breakthrough in engine technology by removing the crankshaft from the engine and replacing it with a powershaft and rodrack assembly, which alters the geometric relationship of the motion of the piston stroke relative to that of the rotating shaft.

"It continuously converts linear reciprocating piston motion to rotary movement and vice versa in the most efficient manner possible," the company claims on its website. Due to this, it says, energy is released as soon as the fuel begins to combust inside the engine, as a result of which, the engine can now run at twice its usual capacity.

Company spokesperson Anupam Vipul said, "To measure the efficiency of any type of engine, its BSFC (Break Specific Fuel Consumption) is measured. Regular engines consume 250-220 grams of fuel per kWh (kilowatt-hour) of electricity consumed. We have brought it down to below 180."

Vipul added, "Traditional engines don't deliver mileage that is over 20-22 km per litre of fuel (petrol or diesel). But we can easily get it up to 40 kmpl."

Patented In 7 Countries