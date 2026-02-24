At Chandigarh University AI Fest, Startup Ahiravata Claims Your Car Will Give 40 Kmpl With New ICE Engine
Revolutionary technology, patented in 7 countries, replaces crankshaft with powershaft and rodrack assembly to improve torque, reduce fuel consumption.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: Are you bothered by your petrol vehicle's low mileage and want to increase it, but an eV seems an expensive alternative? In that case, a company is working day and night to make this dream of yours come true.
A Bengaluru startup, Ahiravata — named after the divine elephant Airavata in Hindu mythology — claimed at the AI Fest of Chandigarh University, held on campus at Mohali between February 19 and February 21, that it has created a revolutionary breakthrough in engine technology by removing the crankshaft from the engine and replacing it with a powershaft and rodrack assembly, which alters the geometric relationship of the motion of the piston stroke relative to that of the rotating shaft.
"It continuously converts linear reciprocating piston motion to rotary movement and vice versa in the most efficient manner possible," the company claims on its website. Due to this, it says, energy is released as soon as the fuel begins to combust inside the engine, as a result of which, the engine can now run at twice its usual capacity.
Company spokesperson Anupam Vipul said, "To measure the efficiency of any type of engine, its BSFC (Break Specific Fuel Consumption) is measured. Regular engines consume 250-220 grams of fuel per kWh (kilowatt-hour) of electricity consumed. We have brought it down to below 180."
Vipul added, "Traditional engines don't deliver mileage that is over 20-22 km per litre of fuel (petrol or diesel). But we can easily get it up to 40 kmpl."
Patented In 7 Countries
Ahiravata has patented this technology in seven countries — India, Japan, South Korea, USA, and the EU (valid across Germany, France, Italy). The company spokesperson said, "We have made a prototype of the engine, which will initially be used in drones and three-wheelers. Through funding in the future, our efforts will be to extend it to trucks. That is why we've come to Chandigarh University — to seek funding."
On how important it is to work on a internal combustion engine at a time when the world is moving towards eVs, Vipul said, "Electric vehicles are not yet competing with petrol-diesel engines anywhere. Charging infrastructure is also very poor in India, and petrol consumption is increasing in every country. Therefore, there is no threat to our engine for the next 50-100 years."
Startup Launchpad 'Campus Tank'
The grand finale of the university-based startup launchpad 'Campus Tank' was held on the last day of 'AI Fest 2026' at Chandigarh University. In this event, the top 10 teams presented their startup ideas.
The university claims that they have accessed a funding pool of US$ 6 million. According to them, the main objective of 'Campus Tank' is to encourage young entrepreneurs, strengthen the startup ecosystem and contribute to the economic development of the country.
Also Read: