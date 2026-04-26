Chandigarh Teen Named To ISRO’s Prestigious Yuvika-2026 Young Scientist Program
Aditya Khaiwal from Chandigarh chosen for ISRO’s Yuvika-2026, to undergo hands-on space science training and project work at Ahmedabad’s Space Applications Centre.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Panchkula: Aditya Khaiwal, a Class 10 student at Ankur School located within the Punjab University campus in Chandigarh, has been selected for Yuvika-2026, the prestigious Young Scientist Programme of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Aditya was one of eight students selected from the Union Territory of Chandigarh. They will participate in a ten-day residential training programme at the ISRO’s Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from May 11.
The training will include lectures by renowned ISRO scientists and hands-on experience in space technology and satellite systems, as well as training on rocket construction and launch.
“The selected students will undergo training at various centres across Ahmedabad; specifically, my training will take place at the Space Applications Centre. Renowned scientists from ISRO will conduct our lectures, and we will also be taken on a tour of the local Space Applications Centre, where students will receive information on how to operate various devices and machinery,” he said.
“During this period, students will also be tasked with creating specific projects (models), such as building a rocket—and will be taught the methodology behind launching them,” Aditya added.
Aditya first learnt about this national programme by ISRO from his father, Prof. Ravinder Khaiwal. After applying, he became familiar with the selection criteria, like 50 per cent of the total marks are allotted based on a student’s academic performance in Class 8.
“About 15 per cent of the marks are awarded based on Olympiad participation, while a certain percentage is allocated for involvement in science-related activities, as well as for participation in sports, the Scouts & Guides, or the NCC. There is also a special quota reserved for students hailing from rural areas,” he said.
After submitting the application, there is a quiz stage involving questions related to space, some of which are pitched at the Class 8 academic level, he added.
Expressing excitement about the trip, Aditya said that his classmates and other friends had also been calling to enquire about my trip to Ahmedabad, as my selection has served as an inspiration to them as well.
“During the programme, students will also receive instruction in meteorology, weather forecasting, environmental monitoring, and oceanography,” he said.
His father, Prof Khaiwal, who works in the Department of Health at PGI, said, “From a very young age, my son Aditya has shown a profound interest in science. Whenever I was engaged in my work, Aditya would observe everything with intense attention, yet remain remarkably quiet and composed. When Aditya was about eight years old, we co-authored a book to which he made a significant contribution. That marked the beginning of Aditya's journey in the field of science.”
“He also addressed the topic of protection against the severe effects of heatwaves in his booklet, Kids Vayu and Heatwave Stroke. Aditya has also authored a booklet focused on online learning and effective study methodologies. This booklet places a particular emphasis on screen time management, aiming to help students avoid habits that could have detrimental effects on their health,” the father said.
Aditya’s mother, Suman Mor, a professor in the Department of Environment at Panjab University, also expressed happiness in her son’s achievement.
“My son is hard-working; he has consistently received a supportive family environment as well as guidance from his teachers. Aditya has persevered through continuous hard work, and it is precisely this dedication that has led to his selection for Yuvika-2026,” she said.
“Since the age of eight, Aditya has shown a keen interest in such matters; for instance, he has been actively involved in various initiatives related to the environment and public awareness campaigns,” she noted.
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