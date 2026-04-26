ETV Bharat / technology

Chandigarh Teen Named To ISRO’s Prestigious Yuvika-2026 Young Scientist Program

Panchkula: Aditya Khaiwal, a Class 10 student at Ankur School located within the Punjab University campus in Chandigarh, has been selected for Yuvika-2026, the prestigious Young Scientist Programme of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Aditya was one of eight students selected from the Union Territory of Chandigarh. They will participate in a ten-day residential training programme at the ISRO’s Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from May 11.

The training will include lectures by renowned ISRO scientists and hands-on experience in space technology and satellite systems, as well as training on rocket construction and launch.

“The selected students will undergo training at various centres across Ahmedabad; specifically, my training will take place at the Space Applications Centre. Renowned scientists from ISRO will conduct our lectures, and we will also be taken on a tour of the local Space Applications Centre, where students will receive information on how to operate various devices and machinery,” he said.

“During this period, students will also be tasked with creating specific projects (models), such as building a rocket—and will be taught the methodology behind launching them,” Aditya added.

Aditya first learnt about this national programme by ISRO from his father, Prof. Ravinder Khaiwal. After applying, he became familiar with the selection criteria, like 50 per cent of the total marks are allotted based on a student’s academic performance in Class 8.

“About 15 per cent of the marks are awarded based on Olympiad participation, while a certain percentage is allocated for involvement in science-related activities, as well as for participation in sports, the Scouts & Guides, or the NCC. There is also a special quota reserved for students hailing from rural areas,” he said.

After submitting the application, there is a quiz stage involving questions related to space, some of which are pitched at the Class 8 academic level, he added.