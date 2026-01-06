CES 2026: Samsung Unveils A Massive 130-Inch Micro RGB TV And Galaxy Book6 Series
Micro RGB TV is powered by Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, while the Galaxy Book6 Series comes equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s biggest tech event, is live and being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States (US). At the event, South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced the 130-inch micro RGB TV and Galaxy Book6 Series.
Samsung’s micro Red Green Blue (RGB) TV (also known as the R95H model) is the world’s first 130-inch micro RGB TV, featuring the company’s largest Micro RGB display panel with a “bold new design.” Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book6 Series includes the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Book6 Pro, and Galaxy Book6 laptops. According to the company, these devices offer strong performance along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features.
Samsung unveils world’s first 130-inch micro-RGB TV
The Micro RGB TV features the Timeless Frame design that offers a modern, gallery-inspired aesthetic. Samsung highlights that this design is a modern evolution of its 2023 Timeless Gallery design. The company says that the design is inspired by a grand architectural window, which appears to float within its borders. Speakers are integrated into the display’s frame, designed to create a balance between picture and audio that naturally connects in the space it is placed.
In terms of specifications, the Micro RGB TV features a 130-inch display, which is claimed to feature the company’s most advanced Micro RGB innovations to date. The TV is powered by Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro, and Micro RGB HDR Pro, which use AI to enhance dull images into vivid and detail-rich pictures, offering both bright and dark scenes realism and picture fidelity.
The picture enhancement in the display is done by Samsung’s Micro RGB Precision Colour 100 technology that offers 100 per cent BT.2020 wide colour gamut. This technology is certified by Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for precise Micro RGB colour production.
The Micro RGB TV also includes Samsung’s Glare Free technology, which minimises reflections and preserves clear colour and contrast across various lighting conditions for the best viewing experience.
It supports HDR10+ ADVANCED and Eclipsa Audio, which offers an enhanced picture and sound quality. The TV includes Vision AI Companion, which enables conversational search, proactive recommendations, and access to AI features such as AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, and Generative Wallpaper. It also includes AI assistants such as Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.
Samsung Galaxy Book6 Series
The Galaxy Book6 Series is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which are claimed to be the first client system-on-chips (SoCs) built on Intel 18A. The laptop series features a 16-inch display, where the Book6 Pro and Book6 are offered in 14-inch display sizes. The series features a two-tone Pro keyboard with a backlit and Haptic touch trackpad, excluding the Book6, which has a clickpad.
The Galaxy Book6 Series comes with Intel’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that supports up to 50 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), enabling it to perform AI tasks. It runs on the Windows 11 Home operating system (OS). Samsung mentions that these laptops will be available in either Grey or Silver colour options, depending on the market.
Galaxy Book6 Ultra: It features a 16-inch AMOLED Anti-Reflective touch display with WQXGA+ resolution and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ulta X9/9/X7/7 Series 3 processor, packing Intel Arc Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060/5070 GDDR7 8GB graphics cards. The CPU will be paired with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage (depending upon the variant).
It has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 802.11be2x2 connectivity support. The laptop features a 2MP front-facing camera, which can record 1080p FHD videos. It has Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones and six speakers that support Dolby Atmos.
The laptop packs an 80.20 Wh battery with up to 140W USB Type-C Adapter. It also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 8K videos at 60 frames per second (fps) and 5K videos at 120fps. The device also includes an SD card slot and a Headphone/Microphone port.
Galaxy Book6 Pro: It comes in 16 and 14-inch display sizes, which feature an AMOLED, Anti-Reflective touch display. They are powered by Intel Core Ultra X7/7/5 chipsets, paired with Intel Arc Graphics and Intel Graphics cards. The CPU will be paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, depending on the model. It boasts a 2MP front-facing camera that can capture 1080p FHD videos. The laptop includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 802.11be2x2 support for connectivity. Depending upon the display size, the Galaxy Book6 Pro features Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones, a Stereo speaker for the 16-inch variant and a Quad-speaker for the 14-inch model. Both speaker setups support Dolby Atmos.
The 16-inch variant packs a 67.18 Wh battery, and the 14-inch model houses a 78.07 Wh battery. Both variants support 65W charging via USB Type-C adapter.
In terms of ports, the Galaxy Book6 Pro includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 8K videos at 60 frames per second (fps) and 5K videos at 120fps. It also features a Headphone/Microphone port.
Galaxy Book6: Similar to the Pro version, this laptop also comes in two display sizes: 16 and 14 inches. The laptop equips Intel Core Ultra 7/5 chipsets, with Intel Graphics and Intel NPU (that supports up to 49 TOPS). It is paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage (expansion slot only available in the 14-inch variant). The device boasts a 2MP front-facing camera. It includes Internal Dual Array Digital Microphones and a Stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos support. The laptop packs a 61.2 Wh battery with 45W charging support via USB Type-C Adapter.
It includes two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD slot, an RJ45 slot, an S-Lock slot, and a Headphone and Microphone port.