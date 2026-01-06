ETV Bharat / technology

CES 2026: Samsung Unveils A Massive 130-Inch Micro RGB TV And Galaxy Book6 Series

Hyderabad: Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s biggest tech event, is live and being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States (US). At the event, South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced the 130-inch micro RGB TV and Galaxy Book6 Series.

Samsung’s micro Red Green Blue (RGB) TV (also known as the R95H model) is the world’s first 130-inch micro RGB TV, featuring the company’s largest Micro RGB display panel with a “bold new design.” Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book6 Series includes the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Book6 Pro, and Galaxy Book6 laptops. According to the company, these devices offer strong performance along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features.

Samsung unveils world’s first 130-inch micro-RGB TV

The Micro RGB TV features the Timeless Frame design that offers a modern, gallery-inspired aesthetic. Samsung highlights that this design is a modern evolution of its 2023 Timeless Gallery design. The company says that the design is inspired by a grand architectural window, which appears to float within its borders. Speakers are integrated into the display’s frame, designed to create a balance between picture and audio that naturally connects in the space it is placed.

World's first 130-inch micro RGB TV introduced by Samsung at CES 2026. (Image Credit: Samsung)

In terms of specifications, the Micro RGB TV features a 130-inch display, which is claimed to feature the company’s most advanced Micro RGB innovations to date. The TV is powered by Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro, and Micro RGB HDR Pro, which use AI to enhance dull images into vivid and detail-rich pictures, offering both bright and dark scenes realism and picture fidelity.

The picture enhancement in the display is done by Samsung’s Micro RGB Precision Colour 100 technology that offers 100 per cent BT.2020 wide colour gamut. This technology is certified by Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for precise Micro RGB colour production.

The Micro RGB TV also includes Samsung’s Glare Free technology, which minimises reflections and preserves clear colour and contrast across various lighting conditions for the best viewing experience.

It supports HDR10+ ADVANCED and Eclipsa Audio, which offers an enhanced picture and sound quality. The TV includes Vision AI Companion, which enables conversational search, proactive recommendations, and access to AI features such as AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, and Generative Wallpaper. It also includes AI assistants such as Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity.

Samsung Galaxy Book6 Series