CES 2026: Motorola Unveils Its First Book-Style Foldable, Signature Flagship, AI Wearable, And More
Motorola unveiled its first book-style foldable phone, a premium Signature handset, and new AI-powered devices and ecosystem at CES 2026.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Motorola took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 to showcase its biggest innovations, which include its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr Fold, and a new ultra-premium handset franchise, Motorola Signature. The Lenovo-owned brand also showcased an AI-native wearable companion concept, a Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition phone, and Motorola Qira—a unified platform that combines Lenovo and Motorola’s AI innovation. Let's take a detailed look at these announcements.
Motorola Razr Fold
Up until now, Motorola has limited itself to a clamshell foldable form factor, reminiscent of its iconic keypad Razr phone. Years after launching successors of the modern Razr devices, the brand is finally embracing the book-style foldable form factor with the Motorola Razr Fold. The new device looks identical to the competition and features a large 5.5-inch external display. The device opens to reveal a large 8.1-inch 2K LTPO panel, featuring adaptive interfaces, flexible layouts, and support for the Moto Pen Ultra Stylus.
The new Motorola Razr Fold features a 50MP triple rear camera setup, which includes a main Sony LYTIA sensor, an ultrawide cum macro lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto lens. The external display holds a 32MP selfie camera, whereas the inner display hosts a 20MP selfie camera.
Motorola Signature
Motorola Signature marks the debut of the brand's new ultra-premium series. Motorola says that the new device is the most complete and sophisticated phone it has ever created. Highlighted by a premium design with aircraft-grade aluminium frame, prominent colourways, and up to seven years of Android OS and security upgrades, the Motorola Signature is the first ultrathin smartphone in its class with four 50MP cameras.
Awarded DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence, the camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 sensor, a 50 ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro camera, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom and 100x Super Zoom Pro. On the front, the device sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 500 sensor for the selfie camera.
It draws power from a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with a dedicated AI processing engine. The phone packs a 5,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery in a 6.99 mm-thin form factor and sports 90W TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging. It sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display combined with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Sound by Bose technology. It sports a MIL-STD-810H rating and comes equipped with IP68 and IP69 certifications.
The device will arrive in select countries across Europe with a starting price of €999. It will roll out to the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions in the coming months.
Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition
Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition joins the Collections by Motorola series. Designed to be a collectable for FIFA fans, the device will become available on February 12 in select markets for $699.99.
The back cover of the device features geometric shapes and fluid motion as a nod to the tournament. It sports multicoloured graphics on a soft-touch vegan leather surface, which flows across the foldable form. The phone sports a 4,500 mAh battery and is protected with an IP48 rating.
Lenovo | Motorola Qira
Lenovo and Motorola have crafted a new unified AI ecosystem, named Qira, which spans all the Lenovo and Motorola devices to provide users a seamless experience. It combines Moto AI, Lenovo AI Now, Creator Zone, and Learning Zone into one system, presenting everything under one name and interface. Motorola Qira leverages partnerships with Microsoft 365 and Copilot, Qualcomm and Intel, Perplexity, and Google to deliver experiences across the gamut of on-device AI capabilities. The synchronisation across devices helps users pick up where they left off, remembering their context, anticipating their needs, and acting at their behest.
Project Maxwell - AI Perceptive Companion
Motorola also showcased an AI Perceptive Companion Proof of Concept, an AI-native wearable companion. Designed at its 312 Labs, the device fits within Motorola Qira’s ecosystem of devices. The assistant continuously collects full scenario data—seeing what you see, hearing what you hear, and listening to what you say—and provides real-time insights and personalised recommendations. Users can ask it to listen in on the keynote presentation of a conference and then ask it to draft a LinkedIn post summarising the event.
The proof of concept device can make contextual suggestions for automating and streamlining tasks. The tool leverages:
- Multimodal Perception Fusion to fuse audio and visual data from the real world, delivering real-time, contextual and personalised insights through its camera, microphones, and sensors.
- Natural Language Interaction and Intention Capture to utilise Large Action Models that respond and execute user-initiated actions.
Motorola Device Ecosystem
During CES 2026, Motorola also announced new ecosystem devices, including the new Moto Sound Flow—a speaker that supports Sound by Bose technology, Moto Pen Ultra—a stylus that is compatible with both Motorola Razr Fold and Motorola Signature, Moto Watch—a new smartwatch created with wellness tracking solutions in partnership with Polar, and Moto Tag 2.