CES 2026: Motorola Unveils Its First Book-Style Foldable, Signature Flagship, AI Wearable, And More

Hyderabad: Motorola took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 to showcase its biggest innovations, which include its first-ever book-style foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr Fold, and a new ultra-premium handset franchise, Motorola Signature. The Lenovo-owned brand also showcased an AI-native wearable companion concept, a Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition phone, and Motorola Qira—a unified platform that combines Lenovo and Motorola’s AI innovation. Let's take a detailed look at these announcements.

Motorola Razr Fold

Up until now, Motorola has limited itself to a clamshell foldable form factor, reminiscent of its iconic keypad Razr phone. Years after launching successors of the modern Razr devices, the brand is finally embracing the book-style foldable form factor with the Motorola Razr Fold. The new device looks identical to the competition and features a large 5.5-inch external display. The device opens to reveal a large 8.1-inch 2K LTPO panel, featuring adaptive interfaces, flexible layouts, and support for the Moto Pen Ultra Stylus.

Motorola unveils first book-style foldable, Razr Fold (Motorola)

The new Motorola Razr Fold features a 50MP triple rear camera setup, which includes a main Sony LYTIA sensor, an ultrawide cum macro lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto lens. The external display holds a 32MP selfie camera, whereas the inner display hosts a 20MP selfie camera.

Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature marks the debut of the brand's new ultra-premium series. Motorola says that the new device is the most complete and sophisticated phone it has ever created. Highlighted by a premium design with aircraft-grade aluminium frame, prominent colourways, and up to seven years of Android OS and security upgrades, the Motorola Signature is the first ultrathin smartphone in its class with four 50MP cameras.

Awarded DXOMARK Gold Label for imaging excellence, the camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 sensor, a 50 ultrawide lens that doubles as a macro camera, a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with a periscope telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom and 100x Super Zoom Pro. On the front, the device sports a 50MP Sony LYTIA 500 sensor for the selfie camera.

Motorola unveils its premium Signature smartphone (Motorola)

It draws power from a 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with a dedicated AI processing engine. The phone packs a 5,200 mAh silicon-carbon battery in a 6.99 mm-thin form factor and sports 90W TurboPower charging and 50W wireless charging. It sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display combined with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Sound by Bose technology. It sports a MIL-STD-810H rating and comes equipped with IP68 and IP69 certifications.