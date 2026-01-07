ETV Bharat / technology

CES 2026 Day 2: The Coolest Technology At The Consumer Electronics Show

Las Vegas: Crowds flooded the freshly opened showroom floors on Day 2 of the CES and were met by thousands of robots, AI companions, assistants, health longevity tech, wearables and more.

Siemens President and CEO Roland Busch kicked off the day with a keynote detailing how its customers are harnessing artificial intelligence to transform their businesses. He was joined onstage by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to announce an expanded partnership, saying they are launching a new AI-driven industrial revolution to reinvent all aspects of manufacturing, production and supply chain management.

Lenovo ended the day with a guest star-rich visual banquet dedicated to spotlighting how its AI platforms can help people personally (wearables), with their businesses (enterprise platforms) and the world around them. To strike home his points, its CEO Yang Yuanqing was joined by tech superstars like Nvidia's Huang, AMD CEO Lisa Su and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

A Linker Hand L6 from LINKERBOT sits on display during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Las Vegas (AP Photo)

The CES is a huge opportunity annually for companies large and small to parade products they plan to put on shelves this year. Here are the highlights from Day 2:

Razer leans into AI

Gaming tech company Razer is well known for bringing buzz-worthy hardware to CES, like haptic, or tactile, seat cushions and tri-screen laptops.

This year, it's reaching beyond its standard gaming base and demonstrating two AI-powered prototypes — an over-ear gaming headset that doubles as a general-purpose assistant, and an AI desk companion that can provide gaming advice and also organize a user's life.

The holographic companion, based on a Razor on-screen AI assistant launched last year (Project Ava), has transitioned off-screen into a small glass tube that sits near your computer. The animated sprite has built-in speakers and a camera so it can see the world around it.

A Razer AI Desk Companion sits on display at the Razer booth during the CES tech show Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

Both devices are AI agnostic, so you can use your preferred model. For the demo, the headset — Project Motoko — ran on OpenAI's ChatGPT. Project Ava worked off xAI's Grok. Although still in development, Razer said it expects both to be released commercially later this year.

Robots on the tarmac