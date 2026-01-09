CES 2026: Boston Dynamics To Deploy Google AI-Powered Atlas Robot At Hyundai Factories
Boston Dynamics revealed its electric Atlas robot at CES 2026, featuring DeepMind AI and set for industrial deployment at Hyundai factories.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Boston Dynamics showcased the product version of its fully electric humanoid robot, Atlas, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The robot, revealed during Hyundai's CES presentation, has been trained using Google DeepMind's new AI foundation models, giving it greater cognitive capabilities required to navigate unfamiliar environments and manipulate objects.
Boston Dynamics announced a collaboration with Google DeepMind, which will deploy the Gemini Robotics model on various Boston Dynamics robots, including the new Atlas and its robot dog, Spot. The company plans to test the AI-powered humanoid robot at the auto factories of its parent company, Hyundai, in the coming months.
With productions of the robot beginning at the company's Boston headquarters, all deployments have already been committed for 2026, with fleets scheduled to ship to Hyundai's Robotics Metaplant Application Centre (RMAC) and Google DeepMind in the coming months. Additional customers will be added in early 2027.
Boston Dynamics' Atlas Humanoid Robot
Atlas is designed to be an enterprise-grade humanoid robot that can handle tasks like material handling, order fulfilment, and other industrial tasks. It can adapt to dynamic environments, lift heavy loads, and work autonomously with minimal supervision. The robot can also learn new tasks quickly, which can be replicated across the entire fleet of Atlas.
As demonstrated by Boston Dynamics earlier, Atlas does not need to stop even when its battery power runs low; it has been programmed to autonomously navigate to a charging station, swap out its own batteries, and get right back to work.
The following are the salient features of the fully electric Atlas robot:
- Triple Control Modes: Atlas can be operated in three ways: autonomously, via teleoperation, or through a tablet-based steering interface.
- Highly Articulated Movement: With 56 degrees of freedom and fully rotational joints, Atlas offers exceptional flexibility and precision.
- Extended Reach: The robot boasts an impressive reach of up to 2.3 meters (7.5 feet), ideal for complex tasks.
- Powerful Lifting Capability: Atlas can lift loads up to 50 kilograms, making it suitable for industrial and logistical applications.
- All-Weather Resilience: Designed to be extremely water-resistant, Atlas can function reliably in challenging environments.
- Wide Temperature Tolerance: It operates efficiently in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 40°C (-4°F to 104°F).
- Advanced Safety Features: Equipped with human detection and fenceless guarding, Atlas ensures safe interaction in shared workspaces.
- Workflow Integration Ready: The robot can seamlessly integrate into existing systems using barcode scanners or RFID technology.
For years, Boston Dynamics has been one of the pioneers in robotics. In the race to make autonomous humanoid robots, the company first experimented with hydraulic actuators only to ditch them in favour of an all-electric system, allowing for a more compact, efficient, and precise machine, free from constraints and maintenance associated with hydraulic. The advancement in artificial intelligence seems to have propelled the development of autonomous robots. Last year, it showcased the updated Atlas robot, and now it is ready for production.