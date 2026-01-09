ETV Bharat / technology

CES 2026: Boston Dynamics To Deploy Google AI-Powered Atlas Robot At Hyundai Factories

Meet Atlas: The robot that charges itself and lifts 50kg like a pro ( Boston Dynamics )

Hyderabad: Boston Dynamics showcased the product version of its fully electric humanoid robot, Atlas, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. The robot, revealed during Hyundai's CES presentation, has been trained using Google DeepMind's new AI foundation models, giving it greater cognitive capabilities required to navigate unfamiliar environments and manipulate objects. Boston Dynamics announced a collaboration with Google DeepMind, which will deploy the Gemini Robotics model on various Boston Dynamics robots, including the new Atlas and its robot dog, Spot. The company plans to test the AI-powered humanoid robot at the auto factories of its parent company, Hyundai, in the coming months. The Atlas is a fully electric humanoid robot capable of a variety of industrial tasks (Boston Dynamics) With productions of the robot beginning at the company's Boston headquarters, all deployments have already been committed for 2026, with fleets scheduled to ship to Hyundai's Robotics Metaplant Application Centre (RMAC) and Google DeepMind in the coming months. Additional customers will be added in early 2027.