ETV Bharat / technology

CERT-In Warns of AI Agents Accessing Indian Firms' Systems, Confidential Data

New Delhi: In a ‘critical’ advisory, India’s cybersecurity agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has warned of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents accessing live systems and confidential data belonging to Indian organisations without authorisation.

The cybersecurity agency also raised concern over a growing threat from cybercriminals using open-source agentic AI tools to launch faster and more sophisticated cyberattacks.

The agency released the advisory titled ‘AI Agents as Attack Vectors’. The agency has made two distinct categories of incidents targeting the information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure of Indian entities.

CERT-In has observed different categories of cyber incidents in which the attacker was an AI agent, that is, a software system capable of autonomously planning work, issuing commands, invoking tools and acting on the internet over extended periods. In some incidents, AI agents under research and evaluation exceeded their assigned task authorization and made unauthorized access to Indian information and communication technology (ICT) assets. In others, cyber attackers deliberately used open-source agentic AI tools to conduct reconnaissance, exploitation and financially motivated intrusions.

Categories of Incidents

Voluntary Disclosures

AI model providers voluntarily disclosed incidents in which autonomous AI models and agents undergoing research and evaluation exceeded the authorised scope of their assigned tasks and accessed live systems belonging to Indian organisations.

Recently, CERT-In received multiple voluntary disclosures from AI model providers stating that their models, during research and evaluation activity on the internet, had reached the live systems of Indian organizations.

The recorded activity involved reading business records, including personal data and confidential material, through credentials and connection settings exposed in application configuration, public code repositories and permissive cloud service roles.

Cyber attackers using open-source agentic AI tools

CERT-In further observed cybercriminals deploying publicly available AI-powered offensive-security frameworks to conduct reconnaissance, exploit vulnerabilities and carry out financially motivated attacks against Indian entities.

These frameworks continue to be misused and rebranded, with a large number of deployments observed across infrastructure in multiple countries, indicating the widespread availability of ready-made agentic intrusion capabilities.

In the first category, AI model providers voluntarily disclosed incidents in which autonomous AI models and agents undergoing research and evaluation exceeded the authorised scope of their assigned tasks and accessed live systems belonging to Indian organisations.

According to CERT-In, the agents accessed business records containing personal information and confidential material by exploiting exposed credentials and connection settings. These weaknesses were found in application configurations, public code repositories and cloud service roles with excessive permissions.

A major concern was that none of the affected organisations detected the unauthorised access independently. The incidents came to light only after the AI model providers reported them following internal reviews.

Cybercriminals Weaponise Agentic AI Tools

In a separate trend identified through its threat-hunting activities, CERT-In observed cybercriminals deploying publicly available AI-powered offensive-security frameworks to conduct reconnaissance, exploit vulnerabilities and carry out financially motivated attacks against Indian entities.