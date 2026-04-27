ETV Bharat / technology

CERT-In Warns Indian Organisations, MSMEs, And Individuals Of AI-Driven Cyber Threats

Hyderabad: India's nodal cybersecurity agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has issued a formal advisory warning to organisations, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and individual users about the growing threat of cyberattacks powered by frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models. The formal advisory from the cybersecurity agency warns that maturing AI capabilities now allow systems to autonomously identify security vulnerabilities, analyse source code, and manage complex, multi-stage attacks against enterprise networks.

CERT-In cautioned that AI could enable fast, low-cost, and automated attacks, facilitating credential theft, targeted social engineering, service disruption, data exfiltration, financial fraud, and identity compromise at a speed and scale that previously required teams of skilled human experts.

The formal advisory arrives amid heightened concern over Anthropic's recently launched Mythos, which has been considered too risky for public release. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a high-level meeting over fears that Mythos could pose significant risks to India's banking sector.

CERT-In flagged several emerging AI-enabled threats for organisations to monitor, including large-scale software analysis for zero-day vulnerability discovery, accelerated exploit development, automated reconnaissance against cloud services and APIs, AI-generated multilingual phishing content, credential harvesting, and autonomous multi-stage attack orchestration, including privilege escalation and lateral movement.

Recommendations for Organisations