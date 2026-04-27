CERT-In Warns Indian Organisations, MSMEs, And Individuals Of AI-Driven Cyber Threats
CERT-In has issued an advisory warning organisations and MSMEs of escalating AI-driven cyber threats, urging stronger defences amid concerns over Anthropic's Mythos AI model.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's nodal cybersecurity agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has issued a formal advisory warning to organisations, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and individual users about the growing threat of cyberattacks powered by frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models. The formal advisory from the cybersecurity agency warns that maturing AI capabilities now allow systems to autonomously identify security vulnerabilities, analyse source code, and manage complex, multi-stage attacks against enterprise networks.
CERT-In cautioned that AI could enable fast, low-cost, and automated attacks, facilitating credential theft, targeted social engineering, service disruption, data exfiltration, financial fraud, and identity compromise at a speed and scale that previously required teams of skilled human experts.
The formal advisory arrives amid heightened concern over Anthropic's recently launched Mythos, which has been considered too risky for public release. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a high-level meeting over fears that Mythos could pose significant risks to India's banking sector.
CERT-In flagged several emerging AI-enabled threats for organisations to monitor, including large-scale software analysis for zero-day vulnerability discovery, accelerated exploit development, automated reconnaissance against cloud services and APIs, AI-generated multilingual phishing content, credential harvesting, and autonomous multi-stage attack orchestration, including privilege escalation and lateral movement.
CERT-In has published Advisory on its website.— CERT-In (@IndianCERT) April 26, 2026
Defending Against Frontier AI Driven Cyber Riskshttps://t.co/0F4dNSvuxj
Recommendations for Organisations
The Indian cybersecurity agency urged organisations to increase the frequency of security monitoring and log reviews, deploy DDoS protection, and enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) across all internet-facing assets.
Critical patches should be applied within 24 hours of release, and legacy VPN systems identified as particularly vulnerable to automated tools should be reviewed and updated. Organisations are also advised to treat every newly disclosed vulnerability as potentially exploitable within hours, not weeks.
Guidance for MSMEs and Individual Users
For MSMEs, CERT-In recommended cost-effective measures, including keeping operating systems and browsers updated, enforcing MFA, avoiding unverified AI tools in production environments, and conducting regular cybersecurity training.
Individual users are advised to use strong and unique passwords, avoid apps from unverified sources, remain alert to AI-generated deepfakes and phishing attempts, and use VPNs when transacting over public Wi-Fi networks.
"Keeping pace with frontier AI-driven cyber developments is critical for maintaining cyber resilience," CERT-In stated. "Baseline cybersecurity controls remain critical and should be rigorously enforced."