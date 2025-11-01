ETV Bharat / technology

CERT-In Issues High Alert For Google Chrome Users Of Severe Security Vulnerabilities

Hyderabad: CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team), India’s cybersecurity agency, has issued a high-severity alert for Google Chrome users. According to an official notice shared by the organisation, several flaws have been found in various internal components of a few older versions of the web browser. This could enable hackers to steal user data and gain remote control of their system. Notably, the issue affects Chrome on Windows, macOS and Linux systems.

What are the vulnerabilities?

Chrome’s V8 engine is an open-source JavaScript and WebAssembly engine developed by Google that powers Chrome and other browsers like Brave, Opera, and Microsoft Edge. This engine allows Chrome to execute JavaScript and enables communication between the computer’s technical language and text format.

According to CERT-In, the V8 engine has core component issues like type-confusion, use-after-free bugs, incorrect handling in media and UI components, and policy bypasses in extensions. These vulnerabilities could enable a hacker to run arbitrary code, gain elevated permissions or access user data without their knowledge.

Who is affected?

Desktop users of Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems, especially those who run the older version of the web browser, are susceptible to this vulnerability. According to CERT-In, the following versions of the browser are affected: