CERT-In Issues High Alert For Google Chrome Users Of Severe Security Vulnerabilities

Chrome’s V8 engine in the older versions of Google Chrome has several core component issues that allow hackers to harm others.

The vulnerability affects Chrome on Windows, macOS and Linux systems. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 1, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST

Hyderabad: CERT-In (Computer Emergency Response Team), India’s cybersecurity agency, has issued a high-severity alert for Google Chrome users. According to an official notice shared by the organisation, several flaws have been found in various internal components of a few older versions of the web browser. This could enable hackers to steal user data and gain remote control of their system. Notably, the issue affects Chrome on Windows, macOS and Linux systems.

What are the vulnerabilities?

Chrome’s V8 engine is an open-source JavaScript and WebAssembly engine developed by Google that powers Chrome and other browsers like Brave, Opera, and Microsoft Edge. This engine allows Chrome to execute JavaScript and enables communication between the computer’s technical language and text format.

According to CERT-In, the V8 engine has core component issues like type-confusion, use-after-free bugs, incorrect handling in media and UI components, and policy bypasses in extensions. These vulnerabilities could enable a hacker to run arbitrary code, gain elevated permissions or access user data without their knowledge.

Who is affected?

Desktop users of Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux systems, especially those who run the older version of the web browser, are susceptible to this vulnerability. According to CERT-In, the following versions of the browser are affected:

  • Versions before 142.0.7444.59/60 on Windows
  • Versions before 142.0.7444.60 on Mac
  • Versions before 142.0.7444.59 on Linux

What will happen when Chrome is not updated?

When a user is hacked using these Chrome vulnerabilities, the following happens:

  • Remote code execution (provides remote access to the user’s system)
  • Denial of Service (browser or system crashes)
  • Disclosure of personal or sensitive data
  • System compromise via malicious extensions or websites.

What to do?

To avoid being affected by this vulnerability, CERT-In strongly urges users and organisations to update their Chrome browsers.

Here are the steps to update the web browser:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome.

Step 2: Click on the three dots present at the top right corner.

Step 3: Go to Help.

Step 4: Click on About Google Chrome.

Chrome will automatically check for updates and download the latest version.

