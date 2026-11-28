ETV Bharat / technology

CERT-In Issues High-Severity Alert For WhatsApp Users, Urges Immediate Update To Avoid Hacking

WhatsApp users on Android, iOS, or desktop should update to the latest version immediately, or your chats and files could be at risk. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has issued a 'HIGH' severity warning for WhatsApp users. It says older versions of the instant messaging platform have serious flaws that put user safety at risk. Hackers could attack users and steal private information.

The vulnerabilities affect WhatsApp on Android, iOS, and desktop. According to CERT-In , hackers can break through security layers remotely. They can run any code they like on a device or get into a user's private data.

What are the WhatsApp problems?

CVE-2026-102769: This flaw involved a specially crafted "order details" message sent from an unofficial client. If an Android user tapped it, an SQL injection vulnerability could delete WhatsApp files stored on the phone. If a user was online when the message arrived, a hacker could also learn one small piece of information about the chat database. This could be done by watching the timing of delivery receipts after a forced crash. WhatsApp has found no sign that this flaw was used in attacks.

CVE-2026-44908: This flaw involved an improper check of a certificate chain used to build trust with Meta AI's computing system. It could have allowed someone inside Meta's infrastructure to bypass the hardware root of trust. WhatsApp has confirmed that this flaw was not used in attacks.

CVE-2026-23871: This flaw affected external advertisement-reply links on Android. A specially crafted "Click to WhatsApp" ad-reply message could make a phone load media from an address run by a hacker, revealing the victim's IP information. WhatsApp said this flaw may have been used with certain spam messages.

Which versions are affected?