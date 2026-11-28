CERT-In Issues High-Severity Alert For WhatsApp Users, Urges Immediate Update To Avoid Hacking
CERT-In says old WhatsApp versions have serious flaws. Hackers could steal data or take control of devices, so users should update now.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: India's cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, has issued a 'HIGH' severity warning for WhatsApp users. It says older versions of the instant messaging platform have serious flaws that put user safety at risk. Hackers could attack users and steal private information.
The vulnerabilities affect WhatsApp on Android, iOS, and desktop. According to CERT-In, hackers can break through security layers remotely. They can run any code they like on a device or get into a user's private data.
What are the WhatsApp problems?
CVE-2026-102769: This flaw involved a specially crafted "order details" message sent from an unofficial client. If an Android user tapped it, an SQL injection vulnerability could delete WhatsApp files stored on the phone. If a user was online when the message arrived, a hacker could also learn one small piece of information about the chat database. This could be done by watching the timing of delivery receipts after a forced crash. WhatsApp has found no sign that this flaw was used in attacks.
CERT-In has published vulnerability notes on its website. Multiple Vulnerabilities in Whatsapp https://t.co/8NkIgJdyH8 Multiple Vulnerabilities in Asus https://t.co/thIzqMKOzR— CERT-In (@IndianCERT) November 26, 2026
CVE-2026-44908: This flaw involved an improper check of a certificate chain used to build trust with Meta AI's computing system. It could have allowed someone inside Meta's infrastructure to bypass the hardware root of trust. WhatsApp has confirmed that this flaw was not used in attacks.
CVE-2026-23871: This flaw affected external advertisement-reply links on Android. A specially crafted "Click to WhatsApp" ad-reply message could make a phone load media from an address run by a hacker, revealing the victim's IP information. WhatsApp said this flaw may have been used with certain spam messages.
|Also Read: I4C flags WhatsApp Web Security Risks, Warns Users Against Leaving Accounts Logged In On Office Computers
Which versions are affected?
Here are the WhatsApp versions that are affected, according to CERT-In:
- WhatsApp for Android: versions before 2.26.35.74 and 2.26.17.4.
- WhatsApp Business for Android: versions before 2.26.23.70 and 2.26.17.4
- WhatsApp Business for iOS: versions before 2.26.23.72.
- WhatsApp for iOS: versions before 2.26.23.72.
- WhatsApp for Mac desktop: versions before 2.26.23.72.
What should a user do?
CERT-In says users should not wait for automatic updates. They should install the latest security patch from Meta straight away.
Android: Update from the Google Play Store.
iPhone: Update from the Apple App Store.
Windows and Mac: Download the new version from the Microsoft Store, the Mac App Store or the official WhatsApp website.
Users must check WhatsApp right away. If an update is ready, install it without delay.