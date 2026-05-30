ETV Bharat / technology

Centre Unveils AI-Enabled Chatbot To Help Citizens Launch Grievances Online

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday unveiled an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chatbot to help citizens raise grievances against government departments online. Launching the chatbot named 'Samadhan Didi' here, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh termed it as "democratisation of the public grievance mechanism" in the nation showcasing the government's unwavering commitment to enhance ease of using public services for citizens.

The chatbot marks a significant step towards making public grievance redressal simpler, more accessible and truly multilingual, he said.

A citizen can now lodge a grievance simply by speaking, in their own language, describing the concern in plain words ' without needing to know which ministry/department, category or sub-category it belongs to, Singh said.

The chatbot understands the concern, asks a few relevant clarifying questions, automatically identifies the appropriate ministry, department, category and sub-category, and files the grievance with the correct authority, the minister said.

Developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Bhashini (an AI powered tool), the chatbot has been developed within secure government infrastructure, ensuring data privacy.

At the launch event, the chatbot was demonstrated live and tested in different Indian languages.

Singh said that a citizen-centric approach has remained at the core of governance reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Underscoring the transformative role of technology in public administration, the minister said that Artificial Intelligence is driving the democratisation of grievance redressal -- making it more accessible, responsive and efficient -- and that AI-enabled tools are strengthening citizen engagement and improving the quality and speed of grievance resolution.

Emphasising that these steps are testimony of the government's 'whole of the nation' approach, Singh urged the states and other stakeholders to adopt and integrate AI-driven, voice-assisted tools like "Samadhan Didi" into their own state-level grievance portals to reach out to the last mile.