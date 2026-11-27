ETV Bharat / technology

COAI Bats For Consent Validation By Telcom Whose Subscriber Receives Call

New Delhi: In the fight against spam calls and messages, the telecom industry body COAI wants consent of subscribers related to telemarketing calls to be validated by the telecom operators whose subscribers receive the call, a senior official of the organisation said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) initiated the process of digital consent acquisition in 2023, but it is yet to firm up the guidelines due to technical complications involved in it.

The initiative is supported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and it aims to ensure that customers get promotional calls and messages from businesses and other entities (senders) only if they have given their consent to receive such calls and messages.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said that it sees implementation of digital consent acquisition (DCA) as a significant step towards protecting consumers from Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) and establishing greater transparency in commercial messaging.

"At the heart of the framework should be a simple principle — consent should sit closest to the consumer. A subscriber-centric architecture, where the Terminating Access Provider (TAP) maintains and validates consent, can create a single source of truth, strengthen accountability and enable faster grievance redressal," COAI Director General SP Kochhar told PTI.

Taking explicit consent of subscribers is also mandatory under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, and it has become effective from early this month.

While the three major telecom operators are on the same page for DCA, some enterprise communication service providers have objected to consent validation at the incoming call subscriber end.