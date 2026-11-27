COAI Bats For Consent Validation By Telcom Whose Subscriber Receives Call
It ensures that customers get promotional calls and messages from businesses and other senders only if they have given their consent to receive them
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
New Delhi: In the fight against spam calls and messages, the telecom industry body COAI wants consent of subscribers related to telemarketing calls to be validated by the telecom operators whose subscribers receive the call, a senior official of the organisation said.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) initiated the process of digital consent acquisition in 2023, but it is yet to firm up the guidelines due to technical complications involved in it.
The initiative is supported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and it aims to ensure that customers get promotional calls and messages from businesses and other entities (senders) only if they have given their consent to receive such calls and messages.
Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, said that it sees implementation of digital consent acquisition (DCA) as a significant step towards protecting consumers from Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) and establishing greater transparency in commercial messaging.
"At the heart of the framework should be a simple principle — consent should sit closest to the consumer. A subscriber-centric architecture, where the Terminating Access Provider (TAP) maintains and validates consent, can create a single source of truth, strengthen accountability and enable faster grievance redressal," COAI Director General SP Kochhar told PTI.
Taking explicit consent of subscribers is also mandatory under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023, and it has become effective from early this month.
While the three major telecom operators are on the same page for DCA, some enterprise communication service providers have objected to consent validation at the incoming call subscriber end.
Kochhar said that under the current architecture, subscriber consent may be stored and managed by an entity – Originating Access Provider (OAP) – from where a subscriber buys a connection.
COA DG said that the OAP that does not have a direct relationship with the end customer creates a situation where the telecom operator – Terminating Access Provider (TAP) –responsible for delivering communications and addressing customer complaints, may not have direct control over the consent records being used.
"Such fragmentation can create challenges in establishing accountability, verifying the authenticity of consent and resolving consumer grievances. Distributed consent repositories may also complicate regulatory oversight, audit trails and the verification of disputed consent records," Kochhar said.
He said that TAP will be in a better position to validate the consent of subscribers to check if he or she has opted for the service.
"Consumer protection cannot come at the cost of scalability, and scalability cannot come at the cost of consumer control. A well-designed TAP-led DCA framework can achieve both — combining consumer trust, clear accountability, competitive neutrality and technological scalability. This can provide a strong foundation for a safer and more trusted digital communications ecosystem," Kochhar said.
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